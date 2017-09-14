COLCHESTER – Milton F. Knapp, 97, died peacefully Wednesday morning, Sept. 6, 2017 at the Starr Farm Nursing Home in Burlington.

Milton was born Oct. 21, 1919 in St. Johnsbury, the son of Geraldus and Florence (Tubbs) Knapp.

On Oct. 6, 1942, he married Anne Lane Clifford in St. Johnsbury Center.

He worked for many automobile dealerships in the St. Johnsbury area and the New England Power Company at Comerford Dam before retiring in 1988.

Milton served his country during WWII in the U.S. Army and was a member of the American Legion Post # 91 in Colchester. Milt was also a member of the Passumsac Lodge # 27 of St. Johnsbury and enjoyed being a member of the Local Shrine Unit, Cellar Savers, at Cairo Shrine of Rutland. He enjoyed square dancing, piano playing and working on Mr. Rick’s Chuck Wagon for many years.

He is survived by his sons Rick Knapp and his wife, Leona, of Colchester and Stephen Knapp and his wife, Pamela, of Columbus, Ohio; by his sister-in-law, Jackie Knapp, of Colchester; by his nephews Larry Knapp and wife, Robin, of Colchester and Gary Knapp of Hinesburg; by his niece, Gail Compagna, of Wells, Maine; by his grandson, Bill LaCross, of Milton; by his great-granddaughter, Brynn LaCross, and by Lizzie, her German shepherd.

He was predeceased by his wife of over 64 years, Anne Knapp, in 2007 and by his brother Robert Knapp.

Milton’s family would like to give very special thanks to the staff and doctors of Starr Farm Nursing Home for the excellent care given to him over the last six years.

Visiting hours were held Monday Sept. 11 with a Masonic service at Minor Funeral Home in Milton.

A funeral service was held Tuesday, Sept. 12 at the funeral home with burial following in the St. Johnsbury Center Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com.