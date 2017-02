BENNINGTON — Josh McQuinn’s goal with 1:30 left in the third period sent Milton home from Manchester with a 2-2 tie against second-ranked Burr & Burton Academy last Saturday, the first home game the 10-2-2 Bulldogs had not won.

Burr & Burton led twice in the Division II matchup, losing its first lead of the day when Milton’s Devon Jackson scored off a turnover in the second period.

Jackson Ehler made 27 saves for the Yellowjackets (5-6-2) and Ethan Simonds stopped 23 saves for the Bulldogs.