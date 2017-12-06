Milton duo charged in city shooting

Rowan Baek
(BPD photo)

Two young Milton men were arrested last Friday after an October shooting at a Burlington apartment complex, a news release said Monday.

On December 1, Burlington police identified Rowan Baek, 18, and Joshua Carr, 20, as the duo involved in a shooting at 700 Riverside Ave. on October 26 around 3:30 a.m. 

Baek fired a 9mm handgun at the apartment house numerous times, the investigation revealed. A mother and child were sleeping inside. Police say no one was injured. 

Lodged for lack of $25,000 bail, Baek is charged with aggravated assault, obstruction of justice and possession of marijuana. Carr is charged with accessory after the fact and was released on a citation, police said.

After the shooting, Burlington officers launched an investigation, saying anyone with helpful
information was eligible for a cash reward. Police then said a 2012 to 2017-era, dark blue Nissan Leaf was associated with the shooting.

“The vehicle parked nearby the shooting location, and two individuals can be seen exiting the car, walking to a nearby viewpoint,and shooting at the residence before fleeing,” the release stated.

Joshua Carr
(BPD photo)

At that time, the motive was unclear, police said.

Baek is due in court next on January 5 for a status conference, court documents show.

