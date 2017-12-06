Milton duo charged in city shooting

Two young Milton men were arrested last Friday after an October shooting at a Burlington apartment complex, a news release said Monday.

On December 1, Burlington police identified Rowan Baek, 18, and Joshua Carr, 20, as the duo involved in a shooting at 700 Riverside Ave. on October 26 around 3:30 a.m.

Baek fired a 9mm handgun at the apartment house numerous times, the investigation revealed. A mother and child were sleeping inside. Police say no one was injured.

Lodged for lack of $25,000 bail, Baek is charged with aggravated assault, obstruction of justice and possession of marijuana. Carr is charged with accessory after the fact and was released on a citation, police said.

After the shooting, Burlington officers launched an investigation, saying anyone with helpful

information was eligible for a cash reward. Police then said a 2012 to 2017-era, dark blue Nissan Leaf was associated with the shooting.

“The vehicle parked nearby the shooting location, and two individuals can be seen exiting the car, walking to a nearby viewpoint,and shooting at the residence before fleeing,” the release stated.

At that time, the motive was unclear, police said.

Baek is due in court next on January 5 for a status conference, court documents show.