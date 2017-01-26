Milton dispatch part of 9-town study

Milton’s emergency dispatch services may be in for a change.

The town is one of nine municipalities taking part in an implementation study by the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission, CCRPC executive director Charlie Baker said.

Following municipal budget pressures, changing technology and more, the study aims to analyze if a regional dispatch approach would be a more effective route for both the public’s wellbeing and their taxes.

In Milton, both the police and fire and rescue chiefs support the idea, as long as it’s done right, they said.

“Time is of the essence in the work that we do,” fire and rescue chief Don Turner said. “You need a system that is very responsive and gets emergency responding as quickly as possible.”

For the past 18 years, Milton has subcontracted the town of Colchester to handle full-time dispatch services. When a Miltonian calls 911, one of four call centers around the state answers before transferring the call to Colchester Police, who then dispatch Milton crews, Turner explained.

However, the 911 system has an average 90-second delay, Baker said, important time in an emergency.

Initially, there was concern Colchester dispatchers could get confused about a Milton caller’s whereabouts, but Turner said geographical technology has far surpassed the need for an in-town dispatcher.

Milton police chief Brett Van Noordt said if a regional dispatch center were built, whether located in Burlington or elsewhere, it would have to reach all parts of Milton.

“In Milton, we have a little bit of mountainous terrain, which may block the radio signals,” Van Noordt said. “And we can’t have officers chasing someone in the woods at 2 a.m. without contact to dispatch.”

The chief said there is technology available to overcome this, so he wants to assure a regionalized center would have adequate funding for quality equipment.

Currently, Milton pays a steep sum for Colchester services: Around $232,000, 50 percent of which comes from the PD, with the remaining 50 percent split between fire and rescue. That number is projected to increase to $239,742 in FY18, with another possible $4,000 in expenses throughout the year, town finance director Sarah Macy said.

While this CCRPC study is new, the concept of combining dispatch centers is not: The conversation dates back to 1967, Baker said.

Milton joined with Colchester because it wasn’t financially feasible for the town to staff its own dispatchers, Turner said.

“You’re seeing more and more communities forced to make the decision Milton was forced to make a number of years ago,” he added.

Going forward, both chiefs noted they don’t want a regional plan to cost more for Milton taxpayers. Van Noordt added it might be more expensive initially but cheaper in the long run.

The costs are presently unknown. Results of the CCRPC study will be presented on January 31, which will allow chiefs, town officials and more to learn about the options and which path could be most beneficial.

Baker said the study will also touch on staffing. In this early phase of the study, the idea is to decrease the number of full-time dispatchers from 45 to as few as 32. Colchester currently employs eight full-timers.

Fewer dispatchers would allow for more overhead positions and room for growth, Baker said. Dispatch departments face a lot of turnover, which Baker attributed to the high-pressure environment.

“It takes a special type of quality to deal with these situations,” Turner agreed.

Even with fewer staff, a combined effort could provide the same, or even better service, Baker said. The group would also have to figure out how each town could have a say in how the system is run.

Also on the list of to-dos is ensuring there’s governance.

Turner and Van Noordt stressed the importance of fair and organized governance. Between last January and mid-December of 2016, Milton Rescue responded to 817 calls, fire responded to 237 and police 8,345. They want to make sure their responders’ concerns are heard as fairly as those in larger communities.

Turner said he’d like a spot on any future governance board, should the measure progress.

“If there are complaints and issues, then I want to have a voice,” he said. “A lot of times with our responders, they’re putting their lives on the line. I want to make sure there’s a dispatcher who knows what’s going on in Milton.