Milton diners try new fare

Two new restaurants have opened in Milton this past month.

Sueh Ling’s Kitchen and Bakery, located on Middle Road, is a mid-sized bakery with a small seating area and a large open kitchen. Sueh Ling, a Georgia resident, is the owner and head-baker. She and her husband, Dennis Smith, churn out homemade pies, tarts, muffins and turnovers daily.

Prior to opening the bakery, Ling worked as a seamstress and small business owner out of an office in Essex Jct. She retired in June and opened Sueh Ling’s Kitchen on August 30 as a retirement project.

“I decided I needed to do something else beside sitting around,” she said with a laugh.

Ling has been an avid baker for the last two decades. Every Christmas for nearly 20 years, she’s baked cookies and mini-loaves of bread to pass out at church.

“I figured, well, if I can do that, I can do this too,” she said, “so here we are.”

Licensing and preparing the restaurant was a time consuming process, Ling said. Even now that the store is open, Ling and her husband are still refining their menu to get the details just right.

“This is only our second week, and we try to figure out what people like the most and what people don’t, so we’re still in the process of figuring out what’s best to make and what’s more popular,” Ling said.

But so far, Ling said, the operation appears to be running smoothly.

“It’s been really good so far,” Ling said. “We’ve got a lot of nice people that come through here.”

Triple J’s on River Street is a classic pizzeria with a barbecue twist. It’s about five minutes north of Ling’s Bakery, in a small, clean building with colorfully painted walls.

“We kind of redid everything,” said owner and Milton resident Justin Hershberg. “There’s new paint, I had a friend who’s a carpenter come in and redo some of the fixtures. We’re just trying to give kind of a fresh look to a restaurant in the area.”

The spot was formerly home to Roaster’s BBQ, a short-lived space that initially drew in fans for its freshly smoked pork, chicken and more.

When Hershberg was 15, he got his first job at Rocky’s Pizza in Essex Jct. Since then, he graduated from the New England Culinary Institute in Montpelier and worked in kitchens across the country. For the past 15 years, Hershberg has worked as the executive chef for the Vermont National Country Club.

“Food is just – it’s what I do,” he said.

Triple J’s menu features barbecue classics like pulled pork, buttermilk biscuits and smoked chicken, as well as hipper, gastropub fare like an orange-hibiscus soda float, but it’s a pizzeria first and foremost.

“Its one of those full circle things. It’s where we started,” he said. “Also, everybody seems to really love pizza. It’s one of America’s biggest things that people are buying.”

At first, Hershberg said he was unsure how successful another pizza restaurant in Milton could be.

“I didn’t realize that it would be so popular, considering that there were already a couple of other pizza places in town,” he said. “It’s been so long since another pizza place has opened up that people are just excited about it.”

This initial excitement has caused Hershberg to consider expanding his initial offerings. The restaurant, which now opens at 3 p.m. on weekdays, will soon be open for lunch, he said.

Like Ling, Hershberg is also still fine-tuning his menu as he gets a better understanding of the town of Milton’s tastes. For one, he started making tacos after a community member suggested it.

“Where most other places might say, ‘It’s our way or the highway,’ you know, ‘Take it or leave it,’ I fully want to hear what people want,” he said. “If we can accommodate, and make them happy, great, have at it.

“We wanna grow roots and be part of the community,” Hershberg added. “We’re in here for the long haul.”