Milton boys dominate 5K

BARRE — A veteran Milton team dominated the boys 5K cross country race September 6 at Millstone Mill, sweeping the top three spots and leading the Yellowjackets to first place among the four teams competing.

Callie Parks of Missisquoi led a strong day for the local girls in the meet with Franklin County and Milton athletes taking the top 15 spots in a race that included host Spaulding and Mt. Abraham.

BFA-St. Albans freshman Caitlyn Dasaro finished second behind the MVU junior with MVU’s Anna Brueckner third, Milton’s Angela Lazarro fourth and BFA’s Kayleigh Sweeney fifth.

Mike Ferro led the 1-2-3 finish by Milton seniors coming in 12 seconds ahead of teammate Zach Popke and just more than a minute in front of Tim Dockham. Mike McNeil (11th) and Hunter Pelletier (18th) completed the top five for the Yellowjackets, who finished 18 points ahead of BFA, which took second on a tiebreaker with the host Crimson Tide.