MHS Students Stepping Up

This week, we feature a group of MHS students: Cassidy Button, Erica Branco, Colby Mason, Deven Creamer and Ian Jennings.

These five students have played a vital role in our Unified Sports basketball program, which is part of Special Olympics Vermont. The Unified Sports program pairs athletes who may have physical, developmental or cognitive disabilities with peer partners who compete together. This spring, we have been fortunate to have Cassidy, Erica, Colby, Deven and Ian volunteer to be part of this amazing program for our learning community.

They have all been doing an amazing job as partner players with our Unified Team. They show up to all (most, if not all) of the practices. Their positive attitudes and bench encouragements have been amazing. We could not have this season without them. I feel extremely fortunate to have them.

– Angela King