MHS grad earns top NAC honors

Milton’s Nicole Menard was voted Senior Scholar Athlete of the Year by the North Atlantic Conference. A 2013 Milton High School graduate, she is a senior guard on the women’s basketball team at Johnson State College.

Menard was recognized for excelling academically and athletically throughout her undergraduate career. She is a history major with secondary education licensure. The senior is a leading example of what it means to be a Division III student-athlete by making the most out of her undergraduate experience, including her summers, by taking courses abroad including a history class in London, Paris and Normandy. She also studied anthropology in Martinique.

Menard has been named to the JSC president’s list every semester, is an Ellsworth Trust Scholar and received the Humanities Department Award in 2016. The scholar presented her senior history thesis at the National Conference of Undergraduate Research at UNC-Asheville last April. She has served JSC as a student-led activities programming employee, a supervisor for the student director of activities, a steps mentor, a resident assistant and an academic, social and peer mentor for students with intellectual disabilities.

Menard has also served her community by working with the Vermont Special Olympics for five years, Relay For Life for four years, and the JSC Special Olympics basketball tournament for two years.

On the court, she started in all 26 of the Badgers’ games this season and tallied 139 points, 55 rebounds, 45 assists, 26 three-point field goals, 21 free throws and 15 steals.

NAC All-Conference selections are determined by a vote of the conference coaches.