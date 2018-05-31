MINORITY LEADER DON TURNER

We returned to Montpelier on Wednesday at 10 a.m. to begin the special session requested by the governor last week. This is a first during my 13-year tenure in the legislature. As I reported last week, a special session requires the legislature to reorganize and start bills all over. This means that the legislature is not limited to just the bills vetoed. I was very concerned that members would seize this opportunity to introduce a number of new bills and lead to a long drawn out special session. However, prior to the start of the session on Wednesday, the House Rules Committee had a meeting to establish the rules for this special session.

As the minority leader, I have a seat on the rules committee and strongly supported limiting the number of bills to be addressed to just those that didn’t pass at the end of the regular session and any bills vetoed. This provision passed unanimously and was eventually adopted by the entire House. In accordance to these newly adopted rules, the session opened around 10 a.m. the six bills that did not pass were assigned to committee’s of jurisdiction and we adjourned until Tuesday, May 29 for a token session. Committees went to work and the rest of the members are expected to report back on Wednesday, May 30.

I have continued to work with members of our caucus and the Joint Fiscal Office on a compromise plan to fully fund the education fund while maintaining a balanced the budget. I remain hopeful that this can be accomplished in one day and the special session will conclude on May 30.

When this session concludes, it will be my final session in the House of Representatives. I informed our caucus last week that I will not be seeking re-election to the legislature in the fall. I went to Montpelier 13 years ago to make a difference, having served seven of those years as the leader of our caucus and minority leader I believe I have accomplished as much as possible in this role. Having given it my all, I feel that this is the right time for me to leave the legislature. I have the utmost respect for all of the people who serve, work and support the legislative operation and will cherish having had the honor to serve in such an amazing institution. Thank you for your support which has allowed me the honor of serving our community in this role for all of these years.

REP. CARL ROSENQUIST

It has been my honor serving the people of Georgia as their state representative for the past year and a half. I am announcing my plans to run for re-election to represent the town of Georgia (Franklin-1) in the Vermont House of Representatives for the 2019-2020 term. I will continue to work for and support:

Fiscal responsibility, i.e.; no new taxes or fees in our state budget. School choice for Georgia students. Continued reduction in the dependence on property tax for education funding. Continued progress on a balanced solution to our water quality issues. Providing support to our schools to increase school security systems and support for overall school security. Daycare issues relative to availability and overbearing new regulations. Encouraging good jobs to keep our young people in Vermont. Defending the remainder of our 2nd Amendment Rights. Term limits for our representatives and senators. We must remember we are a citizen legislature. As a member of the Human Services Committee I will continue to work to help those most vulnerable in our society within the constraints of reasonable budgeting.

With your support, I look forward to serving the people of Georgia for the next biennium.