MINORITY LEADER DON TURNER

The governor vetoed the first bill of this session on Monday. S.103, an act relating to the regulation of toxic substances and hazardous materials. Current law allows the Vermont health commissioner to issue bans recommended by a committee that includes leaders of several state agencies. The proposed change in S.103 would have given Vermont’s health commissioner the sole authority to ban products containing certain chemicals after consultation with the committee. I disagree with this change which would put too much power in the hands of a single individual. It could also make such decisions more political and potentially less scientific and legitimate. I believe that the current regulatory process is working just fine and the legislature should leave it alone. I will vote to sustain the governor’s veto next week.

I had the opportunity to meet and welcome constituent Dan Osman, director of Camp Daybreak, to the Statehouse this week. He was accompanied by members/volunteers of the camp. Camp Daybreak is a program of the Vermont Association for Mental Health and Addiction Recovery that serves Vermont kids with a range of social, emotional and behavioral needs. We do this by pairing each of our campers with a high school or college age volunteer. For the campers, it is an opportunity to have a life changing summer experience that may not be possible without our high support ratio. For our volunteers Camp Daybreak is an intensive training in mental health, trauma, and working with kids. Many of our volunteers go on to pursue careers in education, special education, human services, mental health, and medicine. They brought dozens of cupcakes baked here in Milton at Madeline’s Bakery to share with all legislators. I feel that meeting and welcoming people to the Statehouse is one of the best parts about being a legislator.

Thank you and have a great week.