Messages from Montpelier: Week of May 25

By HOUSE MINORITY LEADER DON TURNER (R-Chittenden-10)

The 2017 legislative session finally came to an end early last Friday morning. House members were called in on scattered days for brief spurts of action on the floor over the past two weeks, mostly sitting around waiting for news that there was actually a budget to be voted on. The rank-and-file were never really privy to the efforts to resolve the teachers’ health insurance negotiation issue, but were on stand-by for whether education fund language would or would not be added to a bill.

There was so much focus on the $26 million that might be saved in the education fund that there was no attention at all to the actual budget, miscellaneous tax bill or the economic development bill. By the time we were hearing the conference committee report on the budget at about 11:30 p.m. last Thursday, no one asked any questions. Everyone had had enough sitting around and just wanted the session to come to a close.

In regard to the budget, it’s not as if we ever actually build an entire budget. Government lurches forward at an annual cost of (this current year) $5.75 billion, and we battle over the nickels and dimes (or less) that represent the changes from the prior year. In fact, the entire difference in negotiating between the House and Senate version of next year’s $5.82 billion budget was $14.5 million, settled with a reduction of $4.9 million.

The budget bill this year included very important language that will allow the Vermont Housing Conservation Board to secure a $35 million housing bond to build working class and affordable housing projects. Economic models project this bond will result in over $100 million of economic development activity over the next two years. I fully support this provision in hopes that it will lead to more affordable housing for younger people just entering the workforce.

I’m disappointed to report negotiations pertaining to the potential $26 million in savings from changes to teachers’ health insurance broke down earlier in the day. This resulted in the majority passing a bill that will not capture these savings. Unfortunately, the NEA flexed its muscle and refused to allow the majority leadership to agree to any of the governor’s offers to compromise. It was very disappointing for me, the governor and many members of the legislature. The governor has said he will now veto the budget as a result.

The bottom line is that this is a “draw-a-line-in-the-sand” power struggle between a governor who wants to set a direction about affordability and maximizing savings for taxpayers, versus a union that wants to demonstrate its ability to control legislators’ votes and exploit its own members in the process.

I am opting to stand behind the governor. We’ll find out where it all ends sometime after the veto override vote on June 21.

By SEN. CAROLYN BRANAGAN (R-Franklin County)

For several years I have felt we need real change in the way our state budget and revenues are constructed. We have been living beyond our means by spending more than our incoming revenue. This has to stop.

Gov. Scott’s proposal on teachers’ health insurance funding is a good start to this change. The teachers will still receive the best health plan available at no increase in cost to them. It gives the state a chance at getting our budget in order.

The real savings in the change in health insurance plans is $70 million total, not $26 million. Gov/ Scott is proposing to pour $50 million of the savings back into the teachers’ healthcare to make sure their out-of-pocket expense does not increase. That leaves $26 million for other use. The teachers will not be losing any quality in their healthcare plans. They will not have to absorb any cost increase.

At nearly midnight last Thursday night, it was announced at the State House that the budget and school tax bills would both be vetoed. I’ll do my best during the ongoing negotiations to make sure Gov. Scott’s proposal is not watered down. I know he intends to stand firm, and I will stand with him.

House bill H.495 was one of two bills on which the Senate Committee on Agriculture spent a great deal of time during the 2017 session, focusing on agricultural and rural economic development. When controversies/disagreements occur between the House and Senate, they are often ironed out in conference committee. That’s what happened with H.495. Many good ideas are in the bill, so good that the bill was worth saving. Here’s how things ended – there were several minor changes in the bill, but I will focus on the major aspects.

The Senate Agriculture Committee learned early in the year the tax department was collecting money from owners of digesters for the air emissions pollution caused by the tanks. Some farmers were paying $5,000-6,000 annually. The bill reduced the amount due annually to $1,000 per digester. It is no longer a tax. It is a standardized fee of $1,000 for all owners on digesters.

Land used as part of a buffer zone still counts for a the tax reduction available in current use. The tax department wanted to take this away; we made it stay.

The 6 percent sales and use tax on logging equipment is removed. Now loggers and farmers are treated the same … no sales tax on equipment.

A drink for human consumption cannot be called milk if it is not from a cow, sheep, goat or water buffalo. So no more calling crushed almonds ‘milk.’

The Agency of Agriculture has to submit a report to the legislature next November recommending how and when the secretary will collect data on tile drains in the state, whether nutrient management plans should be open to the public and whether tile drain locations should be public.

The section on nutrient management plans being open to the public viewing was deleted, and in its place the secretary will suggest wording to the legislature regarding whether the plans should be available for public inspection and if copying would be allowed.

Please contact me at cbranagan@leg.state.vt.us for more information.