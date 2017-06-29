Messages from Montpelier: Week of June 29

By REP. RON HUBERT (R-Chittenden-10)

This letter is to inform all the people of Milton that I have decided to resign as your state representative.

It has been a great honor and privilege to serve this great town for the past nine years.

I hope I have made a difference being your representative, and I can’t thank all of you enough for your continuing support.

After nine years, I feel it is time for me to return to my business and family.

By SEN. CAROLYN BRANAGAN (R-Franklin County)

Compromise is not a word we hear often when speaking of American politics, but that’s what comes to mind when I think of the work the House and Senate did last Wednesday at the State House. Members arrived early in the day, determined to get a budget approved and complete our work for the people of Vermont.

The result? We approved a budget that reduced the homestead property tax rate by two and a half cents. We left the non-resident property tax rate alone – no change there at all. We funded the ed fund by shifting an additional percentage of the sales tax there from the general fund. We’ve established a nine member-commission to decide how to establish a single statewide health benefit plan for all school employees. The report will be ready by November 15.

This is proof we can work together. Vermonters gave us a divided government at the last election and sent us all to the state capital to make it work. We found a way to get the work done.

For more information, contact me at cbranagan@leg.state.vt.us.