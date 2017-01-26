Messages from Montpelier

By REP. DON TURNER (R-Chittenden-10)

The legislature received several important reports this week. Two of the reports are the 10-year study of Vermont’s taxes and a quarterly update from the states economist. I hope that these reports will all provide some guidance for both the Scott Administration and the legislature as we work to address the problems facing our state.

The 10-year tax study is conducted by the Joint Fiscal Office, a non-partisan division of the legislature. The JFO is staffed with financial analysts who provide financial guidance for the legislature. This study analyzes all of the taxes Vermont has assessed over the last 10 years. They track how they have performed in regard to a revenue source and they also compare them to other states both regionally and nationally. There is a lot of information contained in the report and I don’t find it surprising to learn that Vermont has some of the highest tax burdens in the country. This report is posted on the JFO page of the Vermont Legislature website if you are interested in reading it.

The state economists reported a projected revenue downgrade of $24.5 million this week. This was the result of lower than projected corporate tax revenue. This is the second downgrade in revenue this year which has resulted in the state reducing the amount of money it will spend in this fiscal year. Spending demands continue to outpace the states revenue stream, and I am hopeful that the Scott Administration will start to rein in state spending this year.

I look forward to representing you and your concerns in Montpelier. Please feel free to contact me if you have any questions, comments or concerns. I can be reached at the State House by calling 1-800-322-5616 or by cell at 373-5960. My email address is dturner@leg.state.vt.us. Thank you, and have a great week.

By REP. MITZI JOHNSON (D-Grand Isle-Chittenden)

Stable, affordable housing is a keystone to building a strong, healthy future for our families and communities. How can we expect children to learn and build strong friendships if homelessness and frequent moves force them to switch schools? How can people focus on their health – be that addiction recovery, chronic disease or mental health treatment – if they don’t know where they’ll be living next month? How can people build financial security for their own futures if they can’t build equity in a home?

Housing creates many opportunities that are a foundation for families and communities. Home ownership is a strong component of building a middle class. Stable housing for people who are chronically homeless improves health outcomes and costs less by greatly reducing use of hospitals, emergency rooms and public safety resources. Senior housing offers safe, affordable options for people ready to downsize, and as we saw with the high number of applications for the new senior housing in Milton, the demand for it exceeds the supply. It also frees up existing housing stock when seniors move, providing opportunities for new families to invest in their own futures and put down roots. That then moves people out of the rental market and frees up an extremely tight rental market, etc.

The administration and I have much common ground on this, and I look forward taking a major step forward toward stable and affordable housing and increasing opportunities for home ownership.

We welcome your thoughts! You can contact me at mjohnson@leg.state.vt.us or 363-4448 and Rep. Ben Joseph at benwjoseph@hotmail.com and at home at 372-6117.

By SEN. CAROLYN BRANAGAN (R-Franklin County)

For months, regular readers have seen my comments about the curious patterns of the corporate income tax. It has been showing revenue above expectations for months – way above.

The state economists have speculated about why this could be: Are corporations keeping their earnings in the state treasury because it is a safe place? Are they trying not to show off their earnings? Why aren’t they hiring new workers with all that new money? Well, turns out it was nothing that devious. We just had a long run of really good luck. In December, the bubble burst, leaving our state approximately $30 million behind expected revenues for this current fiscal year 2017 and more than $70 behind for next year, FY18.

Here is what the three major funds look like now, halfway through the fiscal year:

The general fund shows its revenue so far has been $4 million behind expectation, with corporate income tax behind by more than $9 million.

The transportation fund shows revenue behind by $3.8 million.

In the education fund, revenues look just about flat.

If this trend keeps up through the end of the fiscal year, our economists are predicting a revenue shortfall for FY17. It will make creation of a balanced budget for FY18 without raising new taxes nearly impossible.

Stay tuned; I’ll be watching as more numbers come in.