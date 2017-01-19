Messages from Montpelier

By REP. BEN JOSEPH

(D-Grand Isle/Chittenden)

On Friday the 13th of this month, I completed my first week of work as a Vermont legislator. I have been assigned to the Education Committee, which seems to be flooded with suggestions for changes in the law.

The 11 members of the committee have been hearing testimony from witnesses about the financing of public K-12 education, pre-school education and a host of other things. There have been many remarks about the special problems caused by the epidemic of substance abuse by adults and its effect on children.

There have been two proposed amendments to Act 46 submitted by Rep. Janet Ancel of Calais and several other representatives. Among other things, the proposals would postpone

mandatory consolidation of school districts for another year.

I have asked the Legislative Council’s office to draft a bill that would shift the financing of public education away from taxes on property to taxes on income. I will oppose any attempt to shift taxation away from the Current Use limits. I face a steep learning curve and will do my best to keep constituents informed about what is going on. Please contact me if you have any ideas about how to improve the education of our children.

You can contact me at benwjoseph@hotmail.com and at home at 372-6117. I will return phone calls on weekends, so please use email if you need a faster response.

Speaker Mitzi Johnson’s email address is mjohnson@leg.state.vt.us.

By SEN. CAROLYN BRANAGAN

(R-Franklin County)

Last week I was assigned to the Senate Committee on Agriculture. The committee meets every weekday; we are currently reviewing the status of agriculture in Vermont and are looking at ways the legislature can help Vermont’s farmers.

On January 12, a representative from the U.S. Department of Agricultural Rural Development visited our committee. This agency is charged with making direct loans, grants and providing help to eligible farmers, ranchers, nurserymen, aquaculture operators and others engaged in agriculture production.

There is help available in the form of financial assistance for producers who want to add value to their products, improve energy efficiency on their farms or provide housing for farm laborers.

The value-added grants allow producers to receive more revenue for their raw agricultural products by processing and marketing them. The value-added grants can be used for planning activities or for capital expenses related to producing and marketing a value-added agricultural product. Often participants receive financial help for half the total costs of their project.

Help is also available to agricultural producers and small rural businesses for renewable energy systems and energy efficiency improvements. The funds can be used for wind, solar, biomass or geothermal projects. Grants can finance up to 25 percent of the total project costs or up to 75 percent when combined with loans.

I often hear about the need for proper housing for farm help here in Franklin County and in Alburgh. The USDA has a program with financial options for providing affordable housing to year-round migrant workers or seasonal domestic farm laborers. These agricultural laborers can be actively employed, retired or disabled. Borrowers can use the funds for construction, improvement, repair and purchase of housing.

If you are interested in learning more about these programs, contact our local USDA Rural Development office at 828-6080.

Here’s a quick word about Senate bill number 6, proposed last week by several senators. I am not a sponsor of this bill. It requires a background check be conducted on the potential new owner of any firearm before the gun may be transferred.

There is an exemption if the transfer is between immediate family members or is to a law enforcement agency, a law enforcement officer or a member of the U.S. Armed Forces acting within the course of his or her official duties.

The background check would have to be done by a licensed firearms dealer in exchange for a fee. Any transfer that occurred without a proper background check would be punishable by a $500 fine and one year in jail on the first offense and then $1,000 and five years in jail.

My position on changes to Vermont firearm laws remains the same as it has been: I see no reason for change. Vermont has very few problems with firearms and most of those we do have are the result of lack of proper mental health treatment, not improper transfer procedures.

I will be watching this bill as it makes its way through committee, but as written, I do not support it.

For more information, contact me at cbranagan@leg.state.vt.us. I want to hear from you.