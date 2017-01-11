Messages from Montpelier

By REP. MITZI JOHNSON

D-Grand Isle-Chittenden

This week I was sworn in as speaker of the House when the legislature began its work for the 2017-2018 biennium, and despite a challenger, I received Democratic, Republican, Progressive and Independent support to earn the job with a vote of 100-50. It’s an incredible honor.

In my opening remarks, I said to my colleagues, “We owe Vermonters good, honest and effective state government. That is why I am asking this House to evaluate state government and prioritize what Vermonters most need, so that we may preserve the long-term health and wellness of our state. We are committed to working with the administration to get this right.” I also asked all members to focus on being curious and asking good questions to deeply understand the problems we are trying to solve.

To get the House started right away on the work at hand, I assigned committees the first morning and made major shifts in committee jurisdictions to even out workload between committees and support a more holistic discussion to the problems Vermonters need us to address. Energy policy and its associated regulation and consumer protection will be united and will be joined with telecom and broadband issues in a new Energy and Technology Committee. This committee will have oversight of IT projects within the state. Not only will this new committee support legislative expertise in IT oversight, it will also free up Government Operations to focus on good government and Commerce to devote more time to economic and job development. All of forest policy, parks and recreation will merge with Agriculture for a true Working Lands Committee. To take one step closer to true mental health parity, oversight of mental health policy will move from Human Services to the Health Care Committee.

Please contact us with your thoughts at mjohnson@leg.state.vt.us and bjoseph@leg.state.vt.us.

By REP. DON TURNER

R-Chittenden-10

We returned to the State House last Wednesday to begin the 2017 legislative session. Thank you for your continued support over the years. It truly has been an honor to serve you and our community in the Vermont Legislature for the last 11 years.

Gov. Phil Scott was sworn in on Thursday and addressed the legislature with his plan for our state. Our state continues to face serious financial challenges and increasing demand for services. Many of you have conveyed your concerns to me. I understand you cannot afford anymore increases in the cost of living in our state. There is a path to a more affordable Vermont. It will require everyone’s cooperation, and I remain committed to working with the majority and the new governor to address these issues. I’m hopeful this can be accomplished without raising taxes or fees on Vermonters. Gov. Scott spoke about his plan to address these issues along with the opiate addiction crisis, the need for good paying jobs, education and regulatory reform. I look forward to learning more about these proposals when the governor delivers his budget address later this month.

I remain committed to decreasing general fund spending, reducing the states dependence on federal dollars, growing reserves/savings and addressing the increasing cost of education and related property taxes. Healthcare affordability, access problems at Vermont Health Connect and promoting regulatory reform to incentivize economic growth are also priorities for me. I strongly believe all of us deserve a more affordable, prosperous, safer and healthier Vermont.

I’m very pleased that the Vermont Supreme Court ruled last week that an outgoing governor cannot appoint a Supreme Court justice to the bench after he/she has left office. I believe this ruling establishes a precedent and preserves the integrity of Vermont’s courts and our government.

I look forward to representing you and your concerns in Montpelier. Please feel free to contact me if you have any questions, comments or concerns. I can be reached at the State House by calling 1-800-322-5616 or by cell at 373-5960. My email address is dturner@leg.state.vt.us. Thank you, and have a great week.

By REP. RON HUBERT

R-Chittenden-10

This week we are back at the State House with a renewed hope for many changes. Our new governor, Phil Scott, has been sworn in with a pledge of no new taxes or fees. Hopefully we will see some relief.

I am back on the Government Operations Committee as vice-chairman and will give you my pledge to do my best to hold down the cost of government and keep taxes down.

I want to thank all the people in Milton for their continuous support for the past eight years. It is a great honor to serve the town of Milton.

If you need to speak with me, you can stop by Middle Road Market on Mondays from 5:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. or Tuesdays – Fridays, 5:30 – 8 a.m. before I leave for the State House. You can email me at rhubert@leg.state.vt.us or phone me at 578-5801.

By SEN. CAROLYN BRANAGAN

R-Franklin

The first week of the 2017/18 legislative session began this past week with lots of ceremony and flourish as one governor finished his term and another started. Phil Scott gave an inspiring speech that was punctuated with cheers and applause from those listening in the chamber. It was fun to watch the ceremony involved with so many state officials being sworn into office. But the truth is I am very ready to get down to work.

The week finished up Friday afternoon with committee assignments being announced in the senate. House committee assignments were made a couple of days ago. I was very pleased to be placed on the Senate Agriculture Committee and the Senate Institutions and Corrections Committee. The Ag Committee was my first choice, given all the concern with water clean-up, required agricultural practices, low milk prices, etc. I know I can do some good there. Institutions will be interesting. Both committees will start meeting next week.

I am committed to doing the best job possible representing the people of this Senate district. And to do that, I want and need to hear from the people in the Franklin District. Contact me at cbranagan@leg.state.vt.us.