Messages from Montpelier

By SEN. CAROLYN BRANAGAN, Franklin district

The three-member Vermont State Senate Committee on Committees consists of Lt. Governor Dave Zuckerman, Pro Tempore Sen. Tim Ashe and at-large member Sen. Dick Mazza.

At my request the committee has agreed to move me off the Institutions Committee. I will be seated on the Senate Education Committee, which is the area of my professional training. This will start in January when the legislature begins the second year in our biennium.

This summer and fall I have heard many comments and frustrations from school boards, teachers and superintendents. I will do my best to solve some of the many problems facing educators and taxpayers in our district schools.

To do this, I will need to hear from you. Contact me at cbranagan@leg.state.vt.us. I intend to use my time wisely by doing as much good as I can for our senate district.