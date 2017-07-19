Messages from Montpelier

Week of July 20

By SEN. CAROLYN BRANAGAN

(R-Franklin County)

Each summer I get a lot of questions about the proper, legal use of fireworks – especially their use during late night hours. With help from the legislative council, a group of lawyers who work for us at the State House, I looked into whether there is anything in statute that limits how, when or if fireworks can be set off.

State law does regulate the use of fireworks. Specifically, 20 V.S.A. chapter 177, subchapter 3, sections 3131 to 3136 regulate the use, possession and sale of fireworks in the state.

With regard to the use of fireworks, state law provides that no person may “use, possess or explode any fireworks unless the person has been issued a permit to display fireworks.” A person may apply for a permit to the chief of the local fire department or, in municipalities with no fire department, the selectboard, in writing, at least 15 days in advance of the date of the display. Once a permit is issued, the fireworks display “shall be handled by a competent operator to be approved by the chiefs of police and fire departments of the municipality in which the display is to be held.”

In 2003, the legislature exempted sparklers from the permit requirement provided they are not sold to minors, compliant with U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission regulations and under a certain size and explosive power.

A violation of the fireworks subchapter is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $100 and/or 30 days in prison.

Under 24 V.S.A. section 2358 as it exists today, a certified law enforcement officer shall have all law enforcement authority. Beginning July 1, 2016, a law enforcement officer must be a level III certified officer in order to have all law enforcement authority.

With regard to what constitutes “law enforcement authority,” 24 V.S.A. section 1935 provides that municipal law enforcement officers shall have the same powers as sheriffs in criminal matters and the enforcement of the law and the same powers, immunities and matters of defense in serving criminal and civil process.

The Vermont Supreme Court has held that sheriffs have statewide authority to make arrests for violations of criminal law. Similarly, the court has held that because sheriffs have statewide jurisdiction to arrest for criminal violation, municipal law enforcement officers also have statewide authority to enforce criminal law. The Burlington City Charter also provides that all Burlington Police officers shall have the same authority granted to law enforcement officers by state law.

In addition, under Rule 3 of the Vermont Rule of Criminal Procedure, a law enforcement officer may arrest without a warrant a person whom the officer has probable cause to believe has committed or is committing a misdemeanor in the presence of the officer. If an officer has probable cause to believe a person has committed a misdemeanor, but the misdemeanor occurred outside the presence of the officer, the officer may, in lieu of arrest, issue a citation to the alleged violator to appear before a judicial officer. Further, a law enforcement officer with probable cause can obtain a warrant to serve a person for violation of a misdemeanor.

Thus, all certified law enforcement officers, such as municipal police, have authority to enforce criminal law. This authority includes authority to cite or arrest a person for a violation of criminal law, including violation of the requirement under 20 V.S.A. § 3132 that a person obtain a permit prior to discharge of fireworks in the state.

It seems to me that the issue every summer appears to be one of public awareness of the law and enforcement rather than a loophole in the law.

So, bottom line:

Only sparklers do NOT need a permit.

No selling fireworks to minors, even sparklers.

Permits need to be signed by the fire chief or member of the selectboard

Even though you can buy fireworks without a permit, the law says you cannot “use, posses or explode” them without a permit.

Get your permit at least 15 days ahead of the display.

Please let me know if you need additional information. Contact me at cbranagan@leg.state.vt.us