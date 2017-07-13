Messages from Montpelier

Week of July 13

By SEN. CAROLYN BRANAGAN (R-Franklin County)

At the State House, it always takes time to work through the most difficult problems. Knowing how my constituents think is extremely helpful in pointing me to how I should vote on issues that impact us all.

Medicaid funding is used for many types of aid. Nearly one in five Americans, 74 million people, are on Medicaid. Federal law guarantees Medicaid coverage to pregnant women, children, elderly and disabled people under certain income levels.

It covers more than a third of the nation’s children and pays for half of all births. It also covers almost two-thirds of nursing home residents, including many who are middle class and have spent all their savings on care before becoming eligible.

The areas I’ve listed below are ones we hear about often, but there are other ways Medicaid helps Vermonters, too.

Several years ago, when ObamaCare expanded the potential use of federal Medicaid money, I opposed the move to increase these programs here in Vermont because I was worried about federal funding coming to a halt. At the time that seemed unlikely, so the majority voted to take the additional federal money and used it to expand many services here in our state. Decision makers must deal with reality, so now I have to be prepared to make a decision on what to do with these larger federally funded programs if funding stops.

Our choices, if the federal government reduces available Medicaid resources: 1) Increase our available state resources, or 2) Cut some of the programs.

Here are some of the programs Medicaid funds in Vermont:

Medicaid for the Aged, Blind and Disabled is for people over age 65 or those who have received a disability determination from Social Security. Monthly income limits are $1,005/month for a household of one and an asset limit of $2,000, not including the primary home. This program has been around for years and was not altered or addressed in anyway by ObamaCare. There is no premium, and copays are very small.

MAGI Medicaid was part of ObamaCare and is referred to as “expanded Medicaid.” This is for adults between the ages of 19 and 64. Vermonters can make income up to $1,387/month for a household of one. There is no asset test, so you can have thousands in the bank or live off a trust fund; as long as your tax-reportable income is below that $1,387/month, you are eligible. No premiums and low copays.

CHIP/Children’s Medicaid began in the 1990s and was not addressed by ObamaCare. This is for kids under age 19 and, with one kid, the family income must be below $3,186 per month. There can be a small premium for those at the higher end of the eligibility level. There are very low copays and unlimited dental care and vision benefits with the coverage for kids.

Medicaid for pregnant women also began in the ’90s. It was not part of ObamaCare. This is for pregnant women with incomes of $2,141/month for a household of one. It does not count assets. There is no premium, and it covers mom and baby up to 30 days after the birth of the child. Then they must transition to either another form of Medicaid or other insurance, depending on income.

Long-Term Care Medicaid/Choices for Care is an extremely complex form of Medicaid that provides coverage to people who cannot live independently, have limited resources and meet clinical and financial criteria for entry into the program. It can be used to help keep a loved one at home or in a nursing home. It was not addressed by ObamaCare and pre-existed prior to the ACA. People on this form of Medicaid also have Medicare. There are no copays, but all income with the exception of a small allowance must be used to pay for care.

Medicare is not Medicaid. Medicare is the health insurance that most Americans will go on after age 65 or if they receive a disability determination by Social Security. In each paycheck, you contribute money toward Medicare – it’s part of the FICA calculation that also contributes to the Social Security you will draw when you retire.

Medicare has multiple parts. Medicare A is inpatient care; most people who work do not pay a premium for Part A. Part B covers outpatient care, and most will pay a premium for Part B, currently $122/month per person. Part D provides pharmacy medication coverage, and you choose from a wide range of plans based on your medication needs, ranging from $15 to $60 per month. Medicare, like many insurance plans, has an 80/20 cost share. It also pre-dated ObamaCare, and the only piece that was addressed by the ACA was a section that tried to close the donut hole that exists in Part D pharmacy coverage (which is a whole other post).

Hope this helps your understanding about how Medicaid is used here in our state. Contact me at cbranagan@leg.state.vt.us – I will try to answer your questions, and I want to hear from you.