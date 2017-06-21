Messages from Montpelier

By SEN. CAROLYN BRANAGAN (R-Franklin County)

The veto session is scheduled to start this week with three bills on the agenda in both houses.

No. 1: Marijuana bill

The governor knows we are an ‘island’ on this issue and is not expecting all legislators to necessarily vote with him. This is a big relief for me, because many of my constituents do not want to see marijuana legalized.

There is still no reliable way to measure the intoxication level of a driver stopped for unsafe driving when the officer suspects the driver has used marijuana. This alone is a reason many law enforcement officers are still asking me to vote ‘no.’

I still have not seen the complete new draft proposal for the marijuana bill that was written by the working group, but I keep hearing that it exists. Don’t know why it is not being passed around, except that it probably isn’t finalized.

No. 2 and 3: Fiscal Year 2018 budget bill and school property tax bill

I’m combining these two bills because the budget spends money raised by the tax bill. This is also where the teacher’s health care plan remains. Gov. Scott still speaks strongly regarding his proposal to save money with the new health insurance plan.

The proposal saves money by transitioning to a statewide health plan where school employee unions would collectively bargain with the state for health benefits only. Nearly $50 million would be reinvested to keep average annual out-of-pocket costs the same. The remaining savings would be used to benefit taxpayers – up to $13 million in FY18 and up to $26 million the next year.

There is much more to say about these bills, but I’ll let you know how the dust settles at the end of the week.

Many voters have contacted me asking me to hold firm and continue to vote ‘no’ on all three of these bills. I’ve got a couple of committee meetings to attend early in the day Tuesday, and then the special session is scheduled for all day Wednesday and Thursday.

You can contact me at cbranagan@ leg.state.vt.us. I want to hear from you.