Messages from Montpelier

By SEN. CAROLYN BRANAGAN (R-Franklin County)

During the 2017 legislative session, roughly $54 million was appropriated to fiscal year 2018 water cleanup efforts. Here’s the breakdown:

$21.9 million appropriated for water quality in the capital bill for FY18.

$17 million available for transportation-related water quality – some of this money is from federal funds. $9.1 million is for stormwater grants to municipal roads, and $8.1 million is for stormwater management on state highways and AOT non-road developed lands.

The state will receive $10 million in annual repayments to the Clean Water Revolving Loan Fund. That money keeps getting reinvested in water cleanup, and it will happen in FY18, too.

$6.5 million in federal funds is expected new money that Vermont will receive for the Clean Water Revolving Fund. $4 million will be deposited in the newly created Clean Water Fund.

There has been a lot of absolutely incorrect information floating around concerning water cleanup. If you have questions about these figures, please contact me at cbranagan@leg.state.vt.us.

I put a lot of effort in making sure the numbers I report to you are correct. Keep in mind we have a veto session scheduled for next week. I’ll let you know when the figures above are finalized after the veto session is over.