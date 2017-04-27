Messages from Montpelier

By HOUSE MINORITY LEADER DON TURNER (R-Chittenden-10)

Throughout the legislative session, Gov. Phil Scott has repeatedly pointed to opportunities to save money in the education fund through the Vermont Education Health Initiative. New VEHI health plans for school employees will cost substantially less than the old plans. The governor has developed a policy proposal – that I fully support through collaboration with the Vermont School Boards Association and the Vermont Superintendents Association – that ensures up to $26 million in annual savings from these plans are returned to taxpayers or invested in other education priority areas and does not require teachers to pay more for healthcare premiums.

The proposal would create a statewide school employee health benefit where the state would be the bargainer with the school employees’ unions. Healthcare benefits would be bargained one time, instead of more than 60 times. Local school boards would still bargain with school employees over all other compensation and benefits. This proposal simplifies the bargaining process with school employees, freeing up time and energy previously spent on bargaining health care benefits for school board members to further focus on other priorities, like after school opportunities, curriculum, innovation and more. Furthermore, school employees will be held harmless and will not pay more for healthcare premiums. Most importantly, I believe it will achieve much-needed cost containment in the K-12 education system to support investment in areas that benefit K-12, reduce property tax rates, fortify the Teachers Retirement Health Insurance Program and other priorities.

This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to ensure equity in the health care coverage available to all employees, while at the same time delivering millions of dollars in savings to taxpayers. This opportunity to save up to $26 million annually won’t ever occur again; therefore, we must act now.

The teachers’ union itself identified “the inexorable growth in health care costs” as the “root” of any excess growth in school budgets. We know that between 1997 and 2016 compensation and benefits of school employees outpaced inflation by $224 million. Over that same period, the state lost more than 20,000 students. The state, districts, teachers and legislature have an opportunity right now to work together to stop what has been called an “unstoppable cost driver” and hold the average price of the benefit for school employees level. I fully support this proposal and will work with all stakeholders to get this passed before the end of this session.

Please feel free to contact me if you have any questions, comments or concerns at the State House at 1-800-322-5616, by cell at 373-5960 or via email at dturner@leg.state.vt.us. Thank you, and have a great week.

By HOUSE SPEAKER MITZI JOHNSON

(D-Grand Isle-Chittenden)

We’re in the last weeks of the session when there are a lot of bills to juggle, particularly in my role as Speaker of the House. This weekend I’m reviewing bills in play to insure legislation Vermonters need most get across the finish line. Here’s a sample of House’s work to build a strong, healthy future for Vermont:

We’re listening to our communities. Seven committees are hard at work on a substantial economic development bill. It invests in affordable, energy-efficient housing, streamlines permitting for downtown development and spurs construction jobs. Many Vermonters, including myself, are self-employed or work for businesses without a 401k plan. The bill creates an optional, privately funded retirement system using the state retirement system’s expertise and very low cost to give Vermonters a professional, affordable way to save for retirement.

We’re pushing back on Trump’s agenda. From civil rights to environmental protection to responsible budgeting, we’re staying the course on Vermont’s vision of inclusion, independence and sustainability. We stood shoulder to shoulder with the attorney general and governor to push back against Trump’s unconstitutional immigration order and are taking steps to improve fair, impartial policing and racial justice. We passed a tri-partisan bill to insure single stall bathrooms in public places are gender-neutral. The House voted to codify federal energy efficiency standards at the state level to maintain those standards should we see roll backs from Congress. We’ve increased investments in cleaning up Lake Champlain. We passed a balanced budget with no new fees and taxes and eliminated the $50-$60 million of property tax pressure in the governor’s budget.

We’re modeling good government. From the ethics bill creating more transparency in our citizen legislature to improving the results-based accountability in state government, we take seriously the importance of open, accountable government. Watch and learn, Washington D.C.!

By SEN. CAROLYN BRANAGAN (R-Franklin County)

Legalization of marijuana was approved on the Senate floor last week. It was an amendment attached to H.167, an act relating to alternative approaches to addressing low-level illicit drug use. The vote was 21 yes, nine no. I voted no.

The game is far from over. On Tuesday, the Senate will meet in regular session, and the bill will be up for vote again, third reading. Then it will return to the House and, if approved there, it will be sent to the governor for his signature to become law. There are lots of places along this path that could derail the bill.

The amendment legalizing marijuana was not a total surprise; it has been talked about all session, but I first saw the wording last night when the calendars first appeared on the legislative website. The wording is the same as last year’s Senate bill.

The floor discussion was interesting but brief – less than an hour. Some of the issues discussed on the Senate floor included a review of failed bills to legalize it, the 80,000 Vermonters who currently use marijuana and the $100 million Vermont currently spends on fighting drug abuse.

The bill does not allow edible marijuana and has a long list of other things it does not allow. We were reminded of the many professional groups who continue to oppose it. I will be watching this bill very closely between now and adjournment day, May 6.

I want to hear from you. Feel free to contact me for more information: cbranagan@leg.state.vt.us.