Messages from Montpelier

By MINORITY LEADER REP. DON TURNER (R-Chittenden-10)

The capital construction bill passed the House unanimously this week. This is two-year bill is funded by selling state bonds. This bill proposes to authorize bonding, appropriate capital funds and address miscellaneous related items. The bill authorizes $147,282,638; no more than $73,566,091 is to be appropriated in the first year of the biennium, and the remainder shall be appropriated in the second year. In excess of $40 million each year is directed toward cleaning up Vermont’s waterways including Lake Champlain. In the second year of the biennium, any amendments to the appropriations or authorities granted in this act shall take the form of a Capital Construction and State Bonding Adjustment Bill. The state has been doing two-year capital budgeting for several years now, and it has worked very well.

I will continue to work for two-year budgeting for all aspects of state government. I feel that this would streamline many aspects of the budgeting process and could potentially lead to a more efficient and shorter legislative session. This also may be a way to preserve the future of Vermont’s citizen legislature. I grow more concerned each biennium about what I see as the demise of this incredible institution. With more retirees and fewer working citizens elected to the legislature, each election cycle there seems to be a greater disconnect with what is really happening to our state. This a not a surprise because working Vermonters cannot afford to take the amount of time away from their families and jobs.

Another bill I supported passed the House this week as well. It would allow for the creation of a Cold Case Unit within the Vermont State Police. It would allow for temporary, part-time positions cold case investigators utilizing existing funding. This has been an ongoing concern within the agency for many years. I hope that this will lead to the resolution of some of these cases that have been unsolved for far too long.

By SEN. CAROLYN BRANAGAN (R-Franklin County)

Revenues coming in to the state are extremely important, and I’ve spent the last several years watching them, trying to interpret what the patterns mean for the health of the Vermont economy. Remember the state fiscal year starts in July, so more than three quarters of the year is gone. The big month for fiscal data is April, so we are waiting on lots of valuable information coming to us by the end of the month.

Overall the general fund is up $18.1 million, the transportation fund is down $1.5 million and the non-property tax components of the education fund are $900,000 shy.

Regarding the general fund, while the story looks good, initially being $18 million up, $14 million of that new revenue is personal income tax, and it could go out in refunds next month.

Also, the corporate income tax is up $8 million, but a very large refund is expected that could eliminate all or most of the gain.

Sales and use tax is down $2.4 million and property transfer tax is down $400,000, so I am wondering about a weakness in the economy.

The other two major funds, transportation and education, are close to targets. After next month we should have a better feel for how the Vermont economy is really doing as we approach the end of the fiscal year. I’ll be sure to pass along the news, good or bad.

By REP. CARL ROSENQUIST (R-Franklin-1)

We have five weeks or less to go in this legislative session in Montpelier. In the past two weeks, we passed the House budget, almost unanimously, and sent it on to the Senate. In my Human Resources Committee, instead of working on issues to help the most vulnerable Vermonters, we were tasked with spending time and effort on two cannabis (marijuana) bills.

S-16 is a bill to modify the existing medical marijuana bill in four basic ways:

1. Increase permitted illnesses

2. Increase number of dispensaries allowed from four to eight.

3. Allow non-profit (current organizations) and new dispensaries to be formed as for-profit corporations.

4. Allow advertising of products and services.

In principle, I support the use of cannabis for health reasons if there is sufficient evidence in the research data to support its use for certain conditions. I am not in favor of increasing the number of dispensaries, the conversion to for-profit corporations or the use of direct advertising of products and services. I believe we could improve overall public awareness to the fact that the use of medical marijuana for symptom relief is available under certain controlled conditions.

H-170 is more troubling. It is a bill to legalize the possession and growing of certain amounts of marijuana by individuals in Vermont for personal use. It does not condone the sale of the product but does open the door for the barter and trade of recreational marijuana use. To this day, there still does not exist a roadside test to determine the amount of impairment created by excessive use.

I am opposed to this bill. The submission of this bill to our committee was an obvious delay to allow proponents to gather more support in the House at large. Our committee’s guidance was to focus on our ability to keep this product out of the hands of children and juveniles if this bill was to be put into effect. To date, the testimony has been very negative on this score.