Messages from Montpelier

By HOUSE SPEAKER MITZI JOHNSON (D-Grand Isle-Chittenden)

Wow! 143-1. I’ve never seen anything like this level of tri-partisan support for the budget. I’m proud of the House working together to prioritize strong Vermont communities and a healthy economy. There are no new fees and taxes, the overall growth in 1 percent, well below the state’s economic growth, and we preserved core services for Vermonters. We’ve been moving in this direction for a number of years, and it really showed. In addition to the tough work of closing the budget gap, we shifted existing resources to strengthen community based services. The House invested in community mental health staff and better supported low low-income seniors living at home. We saved money in Medicaid with better coordinated care for patients with the highest needs, as well as a renewed focus on reducing Medicaid fraud. More Vermonters with health insurance means fewer unpaid bills to hospitals, so we shifted a small portion of resources from hospitals to visiting nurses to prevent costly re-hospitalizations. We continued to expand treatment options for Vermonters struggling with opiate addiction, including the new treatment hub in St. Albans.

The House wholeheartedly rejected the governor’s proposal to add $50-$60 million in expenses to our property taxes which would have meant a 6.7 percent increase in property taxes. We also rejected the governor’s proposal to close the Windsor correctional facility. By keeping Vermont prisoners in-state instead of sending them to out-of-state facilities, we can reduce recidivism which is costly for both human potential and the budget. While our state Senate, House and governor work out differences in our various proposals, we’ll all be watching Washington. If Congress accepts the president’s disastrous federal budget proposal, we will have to go back to the drawing board.

By REP. DON TURNER (R-Chittenden-10)

Both the House budget and tax bills were debated and approved this week. My entire tenure in the legislature I have been working to resolve a structural problem with the budgets being approved by the majority. Year after year, spending has been growing at just under 5 percent with revenue growing at less than 3 percent. The use of one-time money to pay for ongoing programs was rampant, and taxes and fees were being raised annually on hardworking Vermonters to the tune of $95.3 million in the last two years alone. This has contributed a great deal to the affordability crisis being faced by many Vermonters today.

The $5.8 billion budget passed this week on a 143-1 roll call vote begins to address this structural problem. This budget grows spending at a rate less than 2 percent while revenue is projected to grow at just under 3 percent. It uses very little one-time money to fund ongoing programs and does not add any new or increase taxes or fees. This proposal should also allow for more money to flow into reserves should we find ourselves facing another recession in the near future. I would have liked to have seen more of my priorities included in the proposal such as housing initiatives, economic development marketing, increased funding for childcare for the state’s most vulnerable families, military scholarships and judicial improvements. However, with all bills there is both good and bad. In this case, I feel the good a structurally sound budget far outweighs the bad few of my priorities were included so I supported passage of this bill.

The tax bill this year passed unanimously for the first time in recent history. The reason for this is that it did not include creating new or raising any taxes and fees. The bill clarifies a number of tax collection procedures in anticipation of collecting additional revenue from delinquent taxpayers.

I believe the governor contributed significantly to this budget by holding the line on spending and vowing to veto any bill that included increased fees and taxes. His administration worked with me and the majority to produce a budget that puts the state on a sustainable financial path.

By SEN. CAROLYN BRANAGAN (R-Franklin County)

This is hard to believe, but we are entering the final weeks of the 2017 legislative session. Morning committees in the Senate will close down after this week. Then all attention will turn to the money bills.

The House approved its version of the FY18 appropriations bill and has sent the bill over to the Senate. Since the first day of the session, House members including our Kathy Keenan from St. Albans have been working hard to find sensible ways to make ends meet. They’ve have done a great job on the bill.

The House appropriations budget closes the $70 million gap in spending and contains no new taxes or fee increases. Spending increased by only 1 percent. The bill is now here in the Senate for the entire process to start over.

The annual fee bill was unanimously approved March 29 in the House. The bill included some must-pass sections which, when added together, saved about $500,000.

The miscellaneous tax bill will work its way through the House by the end of the week, and then the Senate will need to finish writing its version of both the appropriations and revenue bills. By the first week in May, legislators will have found an agreed-upon way to pay for the goods and services our state needs for the coming fiscal year.

This new budget on its way from the House to the Senate already contains $1 million for fighting drug abuse, appropriations to open the St. Albans ‘Hub’ drug rehab building to fight drug addiction. It contains plans for no new taxes, no fee increases and $25 million for lake cleanup. All these things are needed in our county. And with Gov. Phil Scott sitting in the front office, our state economy has a friend.

On every legislator’s mind is news coming out of Washington D.C. Our entire state budget is approximately $5.8 billion, and nearly half of that comes from the federal government. A change in expected revenue from Washington would mean serious readjustment in the FY18 numbers.

Most legislators are expecting to spend part of October in the State House figuring out how to make ends meet.

