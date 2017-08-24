MES teacher duo introduces makerspace

Imagine a classroom decked out in three-dimensional printers, complemented by an assortment of hammers and screwdrivers. Next, think of a project you wish to create and map out the necessary steps for completion. Now dive in.

Problem solving and individualized learning like this are rising within Milton Elementary School this year.

In the back left corner of fifth-grade teacher Christopher Schmid’s classroom, a rainbow assortment of construction paper designates the Mansfield Makerspace. After researching makerspaces – collaborative work centers that promote hands-on learning – Schmid took to an online fundraising platform to bring one to Milton.

“It’s really just letting kids be creative,” Schmid said, “and fostering that curiosity and allowing them to explore and learn from failures.”

Twenty donations and $655 later, his vision became a reality. Starting this year, dozens of students will take part in the nontraditional classroom learning. Coding, electricity tactics, video production and software are all in the curriculum for Schmid’s students, as well as the 22 kids in Christian Mock’s group.

In their ninth year as teaching partners, the duo stresses critical thinking and engagement outside of typical lectures. Recognizing “one size doesn’t fit all,” they noted the importance of honing transferrable skills.

Last week, the two teachers sat in Schmid’s room bouncing ideas around.

“Exploring, tinkering, creating, making …” Mock trailed off, realizing the abundance of new terms created by the hands-on education trend.

The new opportunities ahead allow kids to take current exploration to the next level, the teachers said. With times changing, it’s also a chance for educators to build new units.

Last year, Schmid said they received two grants to help purchase two 3D printers, which were reportedly a hit. So they continued to grow their repertoire, purchasing an Ozobot 2.0 Bit starter pack and littleBits Electronics gizmos and gadgets.

“We can’t express our gratitude enough,” Schmid said.

Enhanced arts and crafts are igniting technology education in Milton in different ways. At the high school, computer science teacher Tom Heller has a dedicated space for maker projects. Art educator Courtney Reckord’s curriculum involves maker activities as well, co-principal Mary Jane Stinson confirmed.

At the middle school, students can take Design Tech, which offers a similar makerspace experience, co-assistant principal Megan Smith said.

Using the 3D printers, fifth-graders first designed prototypes on Tinkercad, an online CAD program. One of the many self-directed assignments even designed hypothetical new playrooms for Schmid’s 2-year-old daughter.

For upcoming projects, outlined on “task cards,” the duo is brainstorming relatable content for kids to delve into — concepts that will hopefully “jazz” them, they said.

“The lunch tray,” “backpack swag,” “spinner” and “wearable item” challenges are all awaiting students’ arrival on August 31. Each card includes an introduction, challenge description and critical thinking and reflection questions.

The school lunch challenge asks students to design a new food tray to meet the needs for present-day Milton elementary kids. Tools, pipe cleaners, plastic water bottles, cardboard toilet paper rolls, scissors and other simple objects are at the ready.

Students must think critically about the shape, quantity and temperature of food in their designs. The assignment also asks them to consider how their tray will benefit the user.

When the school day ends at 3:30 p.m., kids will carry this knowledge to life outside school, the teachers said.

Though it’s certain Mock and Schmid’s 44 students will routinely use the makerspace, the duo hopes to expand its availability to all fifth-graders and other elementary students.

It’s possible they’ll have open makerspace time during lunch or recess, too, they said.

“So kids aren’t running to the printer before attendance starts,” Mock joked, predicting sheer excitement for the newly equipped space.