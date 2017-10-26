Meigs, Schmid named Outstanding Teachers

When Milton teachers Sara Meigs and Chris Schmid learned of their newest title —University of Vermont Outstanding Teacher of the Year — they felt the same sensation: shock.

Both teachers recognized more veteran teachers usually receive the accolade. Last year’s winners, Sheila Eaton and Stacey Endres, had a combined 40 years of teaching experience. This duo has 17.

The impact they’ve had on their students outnumbers any calculated total, though. Both individuals say success comes from building relationships with their students, and it shows.

A logical approach

“Area!” “angle!” “sum?” were just a few of the phrases bulleted at Meigs as her pre-calculus students set out to solve a problem last week. The math teacher took it with stride, encouraging her students to work together.

SIN, COS and right angles dotted the whiteboard as students buried furrowed brows into their notebooks and calculators.

“She’s one of the nicest teachers I’ve ever had,” junior Cassidy Button said. “She really takes the time to make sure you understand [the material]. That’s really helpful to me.”

Button said she’s thankful Meigs is available for after school help. For extra prep time before school, Meigs said she arrives at Rebecca Lander Drive at 5:45 a.m. Before the bell rings, she helps head a math clinic for students in the cafeteria.

Since she began her teaching career in fall 2010, Meigs said she’s realized what students need: support outside of class and a teacher to relate to.

As her pre-calc students shuffled out of class and her advisory of seniors marched in, the high-schoolers made it clear Meigs accomplishes her goal.

“She’s like the school mom,” Martina Gaudette joked, saying she’s mistakenly called Meigs “mom” once or twice. This just happened to coincide with the students’ relentless requests for Meigs to have a baby before they graduate, an idea Meigs nixed.

She “gives the best advice,” is “easy to talk to,” “funny,” “understanding,” ”helpful,” “always available,” “passionate about students work,” the students listed, without a stopping point in sight.

With just one look, Meigs knows something is wrong, her students said. One student said Meigs helped her through a breakup; another said Meigs was the only reason she passed math class last year.

Senior Lizzy Trudo said because Meigs believes in her, she believes in herself.

Meigs appreciates the logic in mathematics, one reason she switched to the field from environmental studies. She likes watching the math click with her students.

“I know how important it is for the students to feel like their teachers know them and care about them,” Meigs said. “I’m caring and compassionate, and I try to make lessons that are accessible.”

Though she doesn’t consider herself a veteran teacher, Meigs is involved in the district in a number of capacities. She’s the union’s chief negotiator, a union rep, studio teacher observed for this year’s professional learning community, math league coach, adviser for the math honor society and chaperone for the Switzerland field trip.

“I don’t see myself teaching anywhere else,” Meigs said. “There would have to be some catastrophic shake up somewhere that would cause me to even think about [it].”

‘Funny, creative and loose’

Schmid, a fifth grade reading and science teacher, also believes education begins with getting to know his students. That’s why when he returns from paternity leave on October 31, his No. 1 mission is to build community.

“To learn, the students need to want to be here,” he said of the social-emotional approach he imposes.

Present for the first 12 days of school, he said he had brief interactions with his new students, but there’s more development to come.

“I really love [this] job,” he said. “It’s a job I’m excited to go into every single day. There’s something about the profession, that it’s new every single day, it’s exciting. And I know my role has such an impact on these kids, so it’s important to be here.”

It’s tough being away from school, he admitted, but during his daughter Lucey’s naptime, he sneaks to his laptop to search for new project and lesson ideas.

Schmid says his teaching style is to foster creativity and design. With a new Makerspace in his classroom this year, students will have ample opportunity to invent and imagine.

Schmid said he acts as a facilitator, keeping the focus on the students, who direct their own learning.

Schmid has started projects such as blogging, contacting authors on Twitter, turning books into board games and more.

“Kids develop meaning through experiencing,” Schmid said of his hands-on and constructivist approach. “I try and make it as collaborative as I can.”

The 2008 UVM graduate uses a co-teaching method with fellow fifth grade teacher Christian Mock. Collaboration is essential in today’s society, Schmid said, and will help students both in and outside classroom walls.

He first arrived in Milton in 2008 to student-teach under fifth grade teacher Rebecca Marsh, and now doesn’t see himself leaving. This summer, he and his family moved to town to fully immerse in the community.

In 2016, Schmid received his master’s degree from Southern New Hampshire University alongside Mock, who nominated him for this award. Part of their curriculum work at the time was an MTSD-approved trip to Qatar, where they visited a variety of schools.

Over the past nine years, Schmid has created a persona that former students Omar Moran and Charlotte St. Peter referred to as “funny, creative and loose.”

The last word triggered a chuckle from Schmid, but Omar said it’s because the teacher isn’t as strict as some of his colleagues.

Schmid guessed it’s also because he follows students’ interests: If a lesson veers off its original path because of kids’ curiosity, then it’s fair game, he explained.

As for his own path, Schmid said receiving his award on October 12 at his alma mater and among old mentors was a “huge honor.”