Mediation: Trustees and teachers at odds

Milton School Board trustees and Milton Education and Support Association representatives began mediation last week for teacher contract negotiations but with a brash beginning.

After what MESA called a 90-minute delay the evening of July 12, the board put forth a proposal MESA found “insincere.” Despite 2016-17 contracts expiring on June 30, the union said trustees are not taking contract talks seriously.

According to a statement issued Tuesday morning, the board said such allegations “are an affront to the board’s team and are contrary to all of the direct talks between the parties.”

Representatives from both sides agreed the 10 or so bargaining sessions prior were respectful with instilled appreciation. This time, MESA said the board’s proposal was worse than its previous one.

MESA president Joanne Davidman said last Wednesday’s offer included an “insulting” salary proposal, plus called for more unpaid overtime, increased health insurance costs and reduced professional development opportunities.

The board responded saying the spike in healthcare costs is a direct result of the legislature’s recent decision to penalize school districts if employee health insurance programs don’t coincide with a new state-set benchmark.

Under the proposed contract, Davidman said teachers would be expected to arrive at school at 7:05 a.m., 15 minutes earlier than their current agreement. She said they would not be compensated for this extra time.

For professional development, Davidman said the contract would no longer cover the full cost of conferences she normally attends as a health teacher. Her curriculum is constantly changing, she said, so opportunities to network and learn improved teaching techniques are “incredibly valuable.”

She also said the proposal would require faculty to provide reasons for taking personal days, which strays from the district’s current practice.

According to the board’s statement, its proposal aims to increase time with students and provide supervision before and after classes begin. Trustees are focused on addressing changing students needs, they wrote.

“The board is disappointed that rather than focusing upon these issues, MESA has chosen to attack the board for doing its job to address the issues of state mandates and fiscal sustainability while working to meet the needs of students and residents of our community,” trustees continued.

With no common ground found, negotiations will now enter the fact-finding process. In this phase, both the board and MESA will present their positions on the outstanding issues to a third party, who will use the testimony to recommend findings in a report.

According to the board, this route takes between 45 and 60 days. While the report is not binding, its intent is to bring the parties closer toward an agreement.

The parties mutually agreed to mediation in May, at which point Davidman said matters felt respectful. She said that’s not the case anymore.

Impasse is normally declared over insurance and salary disagreements, Davidman said, but current talks are focusing on other benefits.

Because Wednesday’s proposal was “filled with throwbacks” to the 2016-17 contracts, Davidman said salary was not negotiated in depth. She said the board increased its salary proposal by .5 percent from its previous offer, which MESA again turned down.

Over the past five years, the board said the district has put forth significant salary increases that outpaced Vermont’s cost of living and wage increases.

“Negotiations is really about give and take,” Davidman said of last week’s meeting. “There was a lot of taking but no giving.”

Davidman said the atmosphere during the mediation session contradicts previous meetings, leaving teachers feeling as if they’re not being heard.

Davidman said this sentiment echoes the disappointment felt by community members, who have recently expressed distrust in the board’s level of transparency. MESA referred to this by saying the board “has bungled numerous issues this year.”

School trustees reiterated their commitment to settling with MESA on a contract that meets student and community needs in a fiscally responsible manner, while also furthering the district’s goals.

Meanwhile, support staff negotiators and the board’s respective negotiating team are set for mediation on July 27.