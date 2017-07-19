Meals on wheels

Sand Bar food trucks offer beach eats

With summer in full swing, the food truck trend is gaining ground at Sand Bar State Park.

June 24 marked the park’s hypothetical ribbon cutting, as Essex Jct.’s Rajun Cajun became the first truck to sell its food at the sandy spot. Four other trucks are rotating throughout the summer, including KC’s Red Hots, Broken Arrow, The Hitchhiker and Bluebird BBQ.

“So far, the response from the public has been really favorable,” regional parks manager Robert Peterson of Vermont’s department of forests, parks and recreation said, adding some people come to the park just for the cuisine.

The food trucks are an improvement from the park’s previous trailer-hitched concession stand onsite, Peterson explained.

Back in April while searching for vendors to take part in the new trend, Peterson said the up-and-coming food truck theme was an opportunity that couldn’t be ignored.

Up to 10 vendors applied for the weekend-only positions, Peterson said this week. Each was vetted for availability and insurance requirements, eventually leading to the five chosen ones.

Despite a rather rainy start to summer, Peterson said the trucks have seen success. Derek Porter — owner of The Hitchhiker, a Waterbury-based café bakery on wheels — agreed.

This past weekend was Porter’s debut at the site. Come end of day Sunday, he’d sold out of a few offerings. Porter’s traditional café menu is comprised of a couple sandwich options, including homemade peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, as well as cookies, soups and coffee.

With the beach just 100 yards from his truck, Porter said the venue is a nice place to sell his wares. The small business owner said he established The Hitchhiker a year ago, and this is his first summer in the truck.

Porter said he’s currently searching for a permanent spot in Waterbury, too.

According to Peterson, food trucks are weather-dependent but usually available between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. If a thunderstorm rolls in, vendors are welcome to leave as they see fit, he said.

Vendors pay the state a $10 per day or $15 per weekend administrative fee.

Next year, Peterson said the park hopes to continue growing the cuisine scene. Park officials plan to get the word out earlier for summer 2018, he added. Advertisements for interested vendors are set to begin next January or February.

Doing so will allow applicants time to get their paperwork ready and set their schedules in advance, he said.

This weekend on July 22 and 23, Fairfax-based KC’s Red Hots is serving up hot dogs, chilidogs, nachos and more. Cajun cuisine from Rajun Cajun follows on July 29 and 30 and the weekend of August 19.

The Hitchhiker returns on August 5 and 6. Burlington’s Bluebird BBQ will make its appearance the weekend of August 12. Broken Arrow, a locally sourced menu from a South Hero café, will conclude the truck scene on August 26 and 27.

So far, Peterson said having one vendor per weekend is working best. Island Homemade Ice Cream is also available from noon until 7p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays throughout the summer.

“We’re still in the sort of evaluation process to see how this will go and to see if this will be the future operating model,” Peterson said. “But I can tell you that the vendors we’ve chosen have been well received so far, and the experiment, I guess, continues.”