Marjorie Mayville

SOUTH BURLINGTON – Marjorie Maude Lahue Mayville, 93, died peacefully on Sunday evening, July 30, 2017 at Starr Farm Rehab Center in Burlington, with her loving family by her side.

Marjorie was born Dec. 27, 1923 in Frelighsburg, Quebec the daughter of Harold and Margaret (Johnson) Wilson.

She was married to Emile “Miles” Lahue, who died in 1976. She later married Theodore “Ted” Mayville, who died in 2014.

Marge loved to cook large meals for family, gardening, gambling and shopping. She was very proud of her family and loved them all dearly.

She is survived by her children Warren Lahue and his wife, Mary, and Kevin Lahue and his wife, Kristin, all of So. Burlington; by her son-in-law, Cliff Perry, of Milton; by her especially close niece and nephew Debbie and Glen Button of Milton; by her grandchildren Ann, Gail, Priscilla, Theresa and Armand, Jason, Reagan, Blake, Tylor, Alex and Brendan; by numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; by nieces and nephews; by her brother Wayne Wilson and wife, Toni; and by her sister-in-law Pat Wilson.

She was also predeceased by her beloved daughter, Mary Perry; by her brothers Glenn, Frederick and Alton Wilson and by her sister-in-law Edna.

Memorial contributions in Marge’s memory may be made to either the South Hero Congregational Church, P.O. Box 99, So. Hero, VT 05486 or to South Hero Rescue, P. O. Box 365, So. Hero, VT 05486.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Minor Funeral Home with burial following in So. Hero Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com.