Marie O’Connor

MILTON – Marie-Ann O’Connor R.N., 85, of Everest Road, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, Jan. 24, 2017 at her home in Milton in the presence of her very good friend and caregiver, Char Aldrich.

Marie was born Dec. 22, 1931 in Hartford, Conn., the daughter of the late Thomas and Jane Manning O’Connor.

She attended schools in Connecticut, graduating from Mt. St. Joseph’s Academy in West Hartford. She received her R.N. diploma from Middlesex Memorial School of Nursing, her B.S. in nursing from the University of Bridgeport and her master’s degree in nursing service administration from Columbia University in New York City. She started her professional career as a staff nurse at J.J. McCook Memorial Hospital in Hartford, Conn., moving on to become operating room head nurse and OR supervisor there. She subsequently served as director of nursing service and director of practical nurse education at St. Raphael’s Hospital in New Haven Conn. After moving to Milton in 1966, she worked for the Vermont Department of Education as a health occupations consultant until retiring in 1987.

Her professional activities were many, including past president of the Connecticut State Student Nurse Association and board member of the Burlington Visiting Nurse Association. For Marie, life was all about human connection and interaction. Her life was constantly enriched by the joy of knowing others on a profound level, often under adverse circumstances. She treasured every conversation, every touch and every opportunity to meet another’s needs. Nursing was a natural and wise career choice for this outgoing, intuitive healer.

Marie loved fishing and spent countless hours on her beloved Lake Champlain in search of a great meal. Many animals found compassion and safety under Marie’s care, including several rambunctious Irish Setters, cats of all colors, cows, horses, birds and even an orphaned fox kit. At 85 and confined to a power chair, Marie still enjoyed going for scenic drives through her house with an attentive, amused tabby cat on her lap.

Marie is survived by nine nieces and nephews in Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and Maine; by several cousins and by an extensive local family of devoted friends.

She was predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Jane Manning O’Connor, of Connecticut and her sister, Jean Sullivan, of Rhode Island.

Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Minor Funeral Home, Route 7 in Milton followed by a funeral mass celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church, Main Street in Milton with the Rev. John Feltz, celebrant. Burial will follow in the Miltonboro Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Milton Rescue, 43 Bombardier Rd., Milton, VT 05468. Online condolences may be made at www.minorfh.com.