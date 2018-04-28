From the desk of Don Turner, Jr.

Town of Milton Manager

The field house project at Bombardier Park West is now officially underway. Once completed, the field house building will be the “eye of the park” and represent the positive values of the Town of Milton. The field house will provide low maintenance restrooms for hundreds of daily park visitors, as well as functional space for concessions, events, recreation programs and camps and more.

Despite uncooperative weather, preparation of all recreation fields at Bombardier Park should be completed within the next week or two. And in late-June, the Milton Artists’ Guild, Milton Promise Community, mural artist Jon Young and youth members from the community will be painting murals on the back of all dugouts at Bombardier Park West.

As our community becomes more racially and culturally diverse, we who serve the public need to have the skills to recognize and address racial bias. On Monday, April 16, town employees participated in a racial sensitivity and bias training session. Rebecca Haslam of Seed the Way LLC provided the town staff with an informative discussion regarding how to recognize, question and mitigate racial biases.

The public works department is busy preparing specifications for the purchase of equipment that the voters approved in early March. The new equipment consists of 2018 Ford F-350 3/4 –ton pickup truck, a 2018 Ford one-ton dump truck plus plow packages and accessories and a 2019 International 7500 SFA 4×2 seven-yard dump truck.

The water/wastewater department has hired a new water/wastewater superintendent. Tom Elwood has over 32 years of experience in the field and we look forward to working with him.

We are currently working on several projects at the 57 Bombardier Rd. property. We have taken down the fence and installed a temporary storage unit. Our plan for this summer is to have open space for you to enjoy. We are also considering several possibilities for the open space including a community garden. Community gardens allow families and individuals without land of their own the opportunity to produce food, and provide a place for gardeners to share knowledge and skills. I welcome your thoughts and ideas regarding the proposed community garden.

As always, if you have any questions, please feel free to contact me at 893-6655 or email me at dturner@miltonvt.gov.