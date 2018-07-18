Milton kids got musical at the Milton Public Library on Tuesday morning, as part of the Libraries Rock! programming this summer.

Children’s librarian Kathy Dulac led an artsy group in making didgeridoos and pu’ili sticks, instruments from Australia and Hawaii, respectively.

The hourlong workshop made use of recycled and craft materials, including wrapping paper and paper towel rolls, colorful duct and washi tape, stickers, markers and more.

The kids were then treated to a storytime with “Ada’s Violin” by Susan Hood, an illustrated telling of real-life Recycled Orchestra of Cateura, a music group from Asuncion, Paraguay that gained worldwide fame after turning junk from a nearby landfill into musical instruments. The group has played with acts from Stevie Wonder to Metallica.

Other programs on the theme this summer include making pet rocks, marimbas and wind chimes.