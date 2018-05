In Loving Memory of Tammy Lynn Turner Juaire

April 2, 1968 – May 23, 2008

“Our star in heaven”

We are sending a dove to heaven

with a parcel on its wings

Be careful when you open it

It’s full of beautiful things

Inside are a million kisses

Wrapped up in a million hugs

To say how much we love and miss you.

Forever in our hearts.

Love and miss you,

Dad & Mom and Chris & Sam and all the family