In Loving Memory of April S. McKenzie

6/21/59 – 5/27/06

Right now you’re in a different place, and though we are apart,

You’re closer than you ever were … you’re here inside my heart.

You’re with me when I greet each day, and while the sun shines bright,

You’re there to share the sunsets, too … you’re with me every night.

You’re with me when the times are good, to share a laugh or two

And if a tear starts to fall … You’re there for that, too.

And when the day arrives that we’re no longer apart,

I’ll smile and hold you close to me … You are forever in my heart.

When others say “it’ll get better,” they don’t know, because it really “only gets worse.”

Love you and miss you, my sister.

Aunt April McKenzie,

I may not remember meeting you but I can’t wait to see you again. You watch over me and are there for me when I need it most. You are truly amazing. If only you had beaten stupid cancer. I love you and miss you, Aunt April. See you soon.

Love, Rianna