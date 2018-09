Fore! Dozens of golf balls hurtled down from a helicopter out of Milton’s Mansfield Heliflight fleet last Sunday and fell through a grey sky down toward Airport Park during the third annual Colchester Lions Golf Ball Drop fundraiser. Participants purchased a ball to enter and closest to the pin received a prize of $1,000. It appears no birdies were hurt (or scored) during the event.

Photos by Kyle St. Peter for CVNG.