Local shutterbugs fall for autumn By Independent Staff | Sep 26, 2018 | News The Indy asked for readers to submit fall scenes in Milton, and boy, did they deliver! The fall equinox officially arrived September 22, and Milton photographers have already captured some lovely scenes. Stephen Talcott Erica Beniot Kat Salemno Joy LaFountain Brittany Valyou Garrett Eugair Greg Burbo Sean Ryan Brooke Bourdeau Greg Burbo Steve Lamonda Jamie Shekoine Allison Duquette Brittany Valyou Leland Ryea Joy LaFountain Amanda Naef Melissa Barrows-Beaupre Marty Koldyk Jr. Eden Armeli Leland Ryea Greg Burbo Greg Burbo Becky Roberge Wetzel Brittany Valyou Peter Lavallee Joy LaFountain Amanda Naef Carly Buswell Eden Armeli Eden Armeli Allison Duquette Brittany Valyou