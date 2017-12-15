Local photog clicks her camera – and dogs smile

“With people it’s more like they care about how their hair is, how their face is, if they’re too fat or something,” photographer Stephanie Madeline said. “With dogs, it doesn’t matter.”

Madeline launched Chase & Snap Pet Photography in 2011 and moved the business from New Jersey to Milton in 2016.

“People in Vermont still love their dogs, but there are definitely a lot less people,” she said of the move from the heavily populated tri-state area. “The locations are a lot more beautiful.”

After begging her parents for a dog in second grade and borrowing her dad’s old film camera for a high school trip to Spain, Madeline has had two enduring passions: dogs and photography.

And when her accounting job in NYC downsized in 2008 she thought, “Why don’t I combine the two and see what happens?”

Now her happy place is with one hand on a squeaky toy and another on her camera.

“It’s basically me playing with dogs and getting paid for it,” she said.

Madeline only uses natural lighting for her photography, and she avoids props and posed photos. She said she sends the owner a questionnaire before the shoot so she can get a sense of the dog’s personality and temperament.

“I’m always really nervous before a shoot,” she said. “But once I’m rolling on the ground and barking … that’s one of my favorite parts.”

Sometimes, Madeline won’t touch her camera for the first 30 minutes after arriving for a shoot, just waiting for the dog to warm up to her and “having a camera in its face.” But she said the dog isn’t always the biggest challenge.

“A lot of the time, the owners stress out if the dog’s not listening,” she said. “I try to emphasize –— have fun with the dog, don’t get angry, be very patient, we’ll get the shots – because it shows in the dog’s face if the owner is stressed out.”

Photo shoots can last anywhere from a half hour to two hours or more, depending on what the owner wants and how amenable the dog is to having its photo taken.

At one shoot, she recalled following a water-loving German Shepherd into a cold lake. She was almost completely in the water when the dog came bounding back toward her with a stick in his mouth; she clicked her camera and captured the memorable moment.

She also remembered a black and white Lab that was moving nonstop from the moment she arrived to photograph it. The dog finally paused for no more than “point-five seconds,” and she took a picture. It ended up being one of her best from the shoot.

“I’ll photograph until I actually get the shot,” Madeline said. “Eventually, it’s just how long it takes to do that. It’s like you have to wait until they’ve tired themselves out.”

Madeline said she wants to start volunteering at rescue shelters and photographing the adoptable dogs. She would also like to put a together a calendar of all of Vermont’s popular natural areas being explored by a happy pup.

Madeline said one of the best parts of photographing dogs is they can’t fake emotion. That what you see in the image is the dog in its natural state, usually enjoying itself.

“It’s basically just playtime for the dog, and we give them a whole bunch of treats to bribe them,” she said.