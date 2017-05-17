Letters: Week of May 18

Thank you to Milton Little League

I was so honored by the wonderful ceremony and dedication of the Little League field to me. To Bill Black’s boys, 1954 first Little League in Milton: Thank you for your work and time you spent organizing this event. I know you had fun doing it. At 82 years old, this was a highlight in my life. I love you all.

Thank you to the Little League committee, the Milton town officials and the Historical Society for recognizing the importance for Milton boys and girls to experience Little League.

Little League helps children make friends and gives them a sense of community. The parade was awesome. I even got to sign some autographs.

“Play Ball,”

Bill Black

Milton

Thanks for successful grand opening

The Milton Artists’ Guild would like to thank the community of Milton and surrounding communities for the overwhelming support of our new Art Center & Gallery. Our May 6 Grand Opening was a huge success thanks to all who attended and showed their appreciation of the arts! Thank you to Gov. Phil Scott, Ernie Pomerleau, Don Turner and Darren Adams for the inspirational speeches and for making our new ‘home’ official by cutting the ribbon. Thank you to all of our amazing artists who have made our long-time dream of operating an art center a reality. We are looking forward to a productive and exciting year of workshops and events. Visitors are welcome to stop in from Wednesday through Sunday to meet our artists at work or play.

Artistically yours,

Gisela Alpert

President, MAG