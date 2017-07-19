Letters: Week of July 20

Food shelf needs your help

Hunger is a problem in Vermont. According to Hunger Free Vermont:

69,724 Vermonters – 11.3 percent – live in food insecure households, meaning they don’t have regular access to nutritious food.

Lack of affordable housing; low wages; high unemployment; a decrease in the number of local, affordable grocery stores and lack of public transportation all contribute to hunger and food insecurity in Vermont.

17,091 Vermont children under age 18 – 13.82 percent –live in food insecure households.

Children living in food insecure homes are at greater risk for poor health, nutritional deficiencies and obesity as well as developmental delays, poor academic achievement, depression and increased aggressive or hyperactive behavior.

11,937 Vermont adults over age 60 – 8.17 percent – live in food insecure households.

Senior Vermonters living in food insecure homes are more likely to be diabetic, suffer from depression and have limited daily activities. They are also far less likely to be considered in excellent or good health.

On average, 122 families seek food assistance from the Milton Family Community Center’s food shelf every month. The families we serve live in Milton and our neighboring communities of Georgia, Colchester, Fairfax, Essex and Westford.

The MFCC food shelf is stocked solely by community donations, and we are in desperate need of help. Our shelves are empty. We cannot provide a family with even the bare necessities for three to four meals. We are asking the greater Milton community to help us stock our shelves.

Please consider any of the following food shelf items on your next trip to the supermarket:

Cereal

Rice

Pasta/noodles

Spaghetti sauce

Canned soups or stews

Canned vegetables

Canned meat – tuna, chicken, salmon or ham

Spaghetti-O’s/ravioli, beef-a-roni, chili, stew

Macaroni and cheese

Peanut butter

Canned or dried fruits

Hamburger/Tuna/Chicken Helper

Jelly

Baked Beans

Fruit juice

Milk – shelf stable, evaporated or powdered

Food items can be placed in the donation box at Milton Hannaford or dropped off at MFCC, 23 Villemaire Ln., Milton, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday – Friday. To make special drop-off arrangements or to organize a food drive, please call us at 893-1457. Thank you.

Cheryl Alwine

Emergency food shelf coordinator, Milton Family Community Center

MAG strives to create art hub in Milton

The Milton Artists’ Guild would like to thank Hannaford for their generous donation for our ice cream Social on July 13, which was part of the MAGnificent Art Walk at the new Milton Art Center and Gallery. Each month, on the second Thursday, the Milton Artists’ Guild holds a MAGnificent Art Walk from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. which features the work of four artists. This month, the Art Walk showcased Cathy LaClair, Betsy Finstad, Deborah Travis and Claudette Eaton. MAG also held an ice cream social as part of this Art Walk, and it was very successful! Next month’s Art Walk will be held on Thursday, Aug. 10 and will feature four other MAG artists. The Milton Artists’ Guild is truly grateful for the support of the entire Milton community in our new endeavor to create a hub for art in Milton and the region.

Milton Artists’ Guild