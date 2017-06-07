Letters to the editor: Week of June 8

Willing hearts and hands made Health & Safety Fair a success

On Saturday, May 20, Milton Rescue and Milton Police held the Annual Health & Safety Fair/Bike Rodeo. This event is made possible by the many willing hearts and hands of our community partners.

Thank you to our financial and in-kind sponsors: Milton Eagles Club 4218, VTCU, 97.9 Moose Country, Earl’s Cyclery and Subway. Thank you to our participating businesses/organizations: Arrowhead Martial Arts, Be Seat Smart, Community Champion Awards Committee, Dr. Cole of Milton Chiropractic Center, FireProTec, Hannaford, Milton Family Eye Care Center, Matt Mullen Concessionaire, Millie the Milton Mobile Library and Milton Recreation Department. Thank you to the Milton Police Department, Cpl. Grenier, Officer Coulombe, Cpl. Scalise and Sgt. Locke. The bike rodeo obstacle course/children’s bike license photo IDs were amazing! Thank you for the service you provide to our community everyday and for helping to keep our riders “young and young at heart” safe this summer season!

Volunteerism is essential to every successful endeavor, especially events of this nature. Thank you to our volunteers: Don, Rod, Taylor, Joanne, Ryan, Chris, Steve, Ben, Kym, Amanda, Jeremy, Justin, Kyle, Jeff, Jordan, Gabe, Sam and Melody for planning/vision; organization of resources; multitude of conversations by phone, email and in person; designing ads/posters; hanging fliers; holding meetings; seeking financial support; setting up tables/chairs /canopies/extension cords and cleaning up! Without you all, none of this would have happened successfully.

Thank you, Milton, for coming out to the Health & Safety Fair/Bike Rodeo! Have a safe & healthy summer!

Mary Thompson on behalf of Milton Rescue Educational Events Coordination Team

Thank you, Green Up volunteers

The morning of May 6 was the 47th anniversary of Green Up Day in Vermont. What a day! One hundred and fifty Milton residents kept the tradition alive by rolling up their sleeves to clean up Milton’s roadsides. We owe thanks to a long list of civic-minded volunteers who gave up a Saturday morning, with inclement weather, to serve their community and set an example for those passing by.

First and foremost, a huge thanks is due to the Green Up Day non-profit organization that sustains this event. Their mission, to promote the stewardship of our natural landscape by raising public awareness about a litter-free environment, is making a difference in the lives of Vermonters year after year. Locally, the selectboard sponsors Milton’s Green Up Day with additional help of food donations from Milton Hannaford assistant manager Jeremiah Doolan, which are thankfully received. Prizes were generously donated by the Vermont Coffee Company in Middlebury and our own Bonnie Pease of the Milton Conservation Commission.

As always, it’s positive to see so many adults sharing Green Up Day values with Milton’s youth. A big thank you goes out to the Milton road crew members who picked up all those green bags, metal and tires that were collected by the roadside. All together, 150 citizens collected 2.4 tons of trash and 187 tires – pretty impressive!

We would also like to thank town planner Jeff Castle for his guidance and support and Nate Carner for his culinary skills at the grill on Green Up Day. A special thanks also goes to town clerk Sheryl Prince and her staff for signing up volunteers and distributing bags. Also, thanks go out to Laurie DiCesare of the Milton Conservation Commission for organizing the Arbor Day plant and brochure handouts at the pavilion. Finally, we thank all for doing their part to reduce their waste footprint and help keep Milton ship-shape all year long.

Please visit Milton’s CSWD Drop Off Center on Landfill Road or the website, http://cswd.net, to learn more about ways to manage your waste. Each Green Up Day uncovers hidden treasures – who knows what you’ll find next year. We look forward to seeing you May 5, 2018!

Dan Gaherty, Judy Kinner, Laurie DiCesare & Bonnie Pease

Milton Conservation Commission Green Up Day coordinators