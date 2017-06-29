Letters to the editor: Week of June 29

School board, superintendent must be held accountable

I am dismayed at the Milton School Board’s latest missteps with regard to hiring a replacement for our current athletic director. A hiring committee of multiple stakeholders was called for, including teachers, students, administrators, coaches and parents. A candidate was unanimously selected and advanced to the school board for consideration. A letter of intent was sent to the candidate, and he met with human resources. Several members of the hiring committee were present at the school board meeting on June 14 when the board was to approve his contract. All were shocked when the contract approval was tabled without explanation. There was no attempt made by any board member to communicate with the hiring committee, no discussion of any potential issue and no request for additional information. There was an immediate outcry, including charges of racism, as the candidate is black. At last Thursday night’s emergency school board meeting, the board heard from a steady stream of teachers, parents and community members, all raising concerns regarding racism in our district, the lack of process and the lack of communication from the board. The issue of racism within our district, both in the classroom as well as at the district level, is one that clearly needs to be dealt with openly and honestly.

In its usual fashion, the board was completely noncommunicative with community members. It refused to answer questions or to reorder its agenda to allow for the reading of its long-awaited statement prior to going into executive session. When finally read, it was a vague statement that answered no questions, only stating the contract discussion was tabled while the board sought “additional information.” Upon leaving the meeting, we discovered the candidate has already been told he will not be employed by the district. The statement made three minutes earlier by our school board chairwoman was a lie.

This school board, under the direction of Lori Donna, has been the most secretive and noncommunicative I have seen. There is no opportunity for dialogue, questions are never answered, appropriate hiring protocols for school administration are not followed, and they have misrepresented the truth to the community. I have been a strong proponent of the school for years, whole-heartedly supporting the teachers and building administration. This board and superintendent have demonstrated repeatedly that they do not care about their constituents. They have betrayed our public trust and need to be held accountable.

Rick Dooley

Milton

Who pays for Milton’s summer food program?

This curious mind wants to know: Who pays for the summer food program? Who pays for the food? Who pays the food service personnel? Who paid for the Carnival of events on June 20? Did the vendors donate their business and time, or were they paid? If the school district is paying food service personnel, does the district get refunded from a grant? Is there a line item in the budget I do not know about? It would be nice if the school district would write an article explaining to the taxpayers who pays the food, electric, water, personnel, etc. for this program.

Thank you in advance for the future article. I know it is wonderful to feed the children, and I am not against that. I am concerned about taxpayers (some have children and some do not) that struggle to pay their own taxes.

Brenda Steady

Milton