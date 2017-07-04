Letters to the editor: Week of July 6

Response to school board criticism

I have attended the recent Milton School Board meetings, and I have to say that I am just as disappointed as the rest of this community in how things have turned out.

I am a lifelong resident of Milton, a town I have chosen to live and raise my family in. Through all the disparaging remarks, stigmas and major issues that have plagued this town over the years, I have never once been embarrassed to call this my home … until now.

At a recent school board meeting, I sat and listened to many who spoke their minds and stated what they believed was true, and a couple of statements stood out: “I don’t want to believe our school board is racist, but I don’t have all the answers, so I can only assume.” Another comment referenced not knowing two of the board members, so the person could only assume they were bad people. Both of these statements, and other similar remarks, received a round of applause. The blatant ignorance and prejudice in those words immediately diminished any effort to truly expose the issue of racism in our schools and to combat it head on.

The members of the school board listened to everyone who wished to speak and didn’t throw a temper tantrum or storm off; they sat respectfully and allowed all who had something to say have their moment. With fingers pointed, demands for resignations and shouts to vote them out of office, they remained respectful through the entire process. I wish I could say the same for the adults in the audience.

For a group of people who spoke about correcting issues in our school system and demanding the board respect them, they showed zero respect.

We all have the right to our personal opinions and the right to disagree, but without respect for one another, issues will never be corrected or addressed.

Without respect for one another, we will be in this same position as we are now with no light at the end.

Without respect for one another, we will never move forward.

If, at the end of the day, all we want is the best for our kids, we need to stop with the finger pointing, bullying, rumor-mill and name calling, and we need to address the issues together. Respectfully! Racism is real, and it must be addressed immediately. No one should ever be made to feel that they are inferior, and no child should ever be afraid to be at school or on a bus or when playing a team sport. We as a community need to come together, now, to address these issues, and we need to be respectful to one another to help our children, our families and our schools.

Ron LaFond

Milton

Editor’s note: Ron LaFond is married to Milton school trustee Karen LaFond.