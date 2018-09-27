Touch a Truck thank you

Thank you from the Town of Milton Recreation Department to the 1,000-plus people who visited the ever-popular Touch a Truck event in Bombardier Park West on Saturday, Sept. 15. It was a spectacular day for children and their families to climb into and all over huge trucks, honk truck’s horns, get inside a helicopter, take a ride in the Green Mountain Power bucket, enjoy refreshments, face painting, photo opps, activities at the Milton Promise Community tent, a Moose Radio live remote and much more!

A huge thanks to: Bellavance Trucking, Casella Waste Systems, DJ’s Tree Service, Green Mountain Power, Harrison Concrete, Milton Public Library Bookmobile, Mansfield Heliflight, Milton Fire & Rescue, Mountain Transit Bus Co, SD Ireland, US Postal Service, VT Electric Co-op, Old Dominion Freight Line, and Milton Scouts for providing refreshments and face painting.

A special thank you to Milton highway staff for their dedication to this ever-expanding event, amazing Recreation volunteers and the Milton Artists’ Guild for hosting Come as You Art at the Fieldhouse as well. See you at Touch a Truck 2019!

Kym Duchesneau & Ben Nappi

Milton Recreation Department