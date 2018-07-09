Support UVM nurses

I am a nurse practitioner at the University of Vermont Medical Center and have been a nurse since 1980, a nurse practitioner since 1982. I love my profession and am a valued health care provider in Chittenden County.

We nurses at UVM MC are asking for your support as we strive for better coverage, wages that begin to match the U.S. norm. We are paid less than other nurse practitioners in neighboring hospitals in Vermont and see far more volume.

Presently I am a salaried nurse practitioner with no room to grow with my salary being topped out because of my longevity at UVM MC. I work 10-12 hour days and am paid for eight hours each day with no acknowledgement by UVM MC administration.

Please stand with us and support us. We thank you.

Carol Blattspieler

Orthopedic nurse practitioner, San Remo Orthopaedics

Milton resident