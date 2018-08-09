Scouts start bottle and food drive

The summer months often have everyone very busy with our outdoor activies as we try to take advantage of the warm weather and the break from the cold weather. However, what doesn’t get a break is the need within the community for some assistance with food needs to get through the week.

Therefore, Boy Scout Troop 603 is hosting a bottle/food drive on Thursday, Aug. 16 from 6-8 p.m. to benefit the Milton Family Community Center food shelf. We will be accepting donations of bottles, food or monetary donations to help the food shelf with its ongoing needs to get them through the summer.

If you wish us to stop by and pick up bottles and/or food please contact Cheryl Persitz at 324-8108 or capersitz@gmail.com. You may also reach us on facebook or on our website.

Thank you in advance for your generosity.

Leaders and Scouts of Troop 603

School supply drive in full swing

The school year is just around the corner. The Milton Family Community Center is once again collecting school supplies for its Annual School Supply Drive. This year we are in need of:

Crayons

Markers

Glue

Glue sticks

Pencil boxes

Pocket folders

Pencil sharpeners

Binders

Binder dividers

Highlighters

Loose leaf paper

Pens (red, blue, black)

Rulers

3-subject notebooks

If you can help us give our students any of these tools they need to start the school year we would greatly appreciate it. Items will be collected throughout the month of August at MFCC, 23 Villemaire Ln., Milton. Thank you for your help.

Charlotte Parot & Kelly Hughes

Milton Family Community Center