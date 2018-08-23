Sen. Sirotkin says thanks

Thanks to all Chittenden County voters in Tuesday’s primary. I was very glad to see the pundits proven wrong in that the turnout was far greater than predicted.

Obviously, I am also thankful for the support I received from so many of you in my bid to be re- elected to the Vermont State Senate. I am eager, should I be re–elected in November, to hit the ground running to continue with my work in promoting and protecting the interests of Vermont consumers and working families.

Thank you again.

Sen. Michael Sirotkin

Chittenden District

Chairman, Senate Economic Development, Housing and General Affairs Committee