Letters to the editor

All Milton reads!

You’re invited to the first planning meeting for an All Milton Reads summer reading program, with a theme of diversity.

The meeting will be held from 6 – 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, in the community room at Milton Public Library, 39 Bombardier Rd. Everyone is invited to come share ideas for books and programs for all ages – babies through seniors.

More information to come. Questions? Call library director Susan Larson at 893-4644 or Milton Town School District Superintendent Ann Bradshaw at 893-5302.

Susan Larson

Library director

Christmas 1949

Samantha was my favorite doll with blue eyes that opened and closed. With her long shiny hair I could make a coronet with two braids. When I got her as a present she had on a blue plaid dress with a white ruffled pinafore apron and matching white shoes. I played with her for hours after school, pushing her in a carriage, singing to her, and sleeping with her.

We traveled one year to visit my grandparents in Massachusetts, and I took Samantha with me, but when we returned home a week later, I couldn’t find her. I cried myself to sleep at night. None of my other dolls could take her place. But back in school I played with my friends then got excited about Christmas.

Christmas Eve came. The tree looked so beautiful with our homemade cranberry and popcorn chains, red and green paper chains, glass ornaments, colored lights shining on the silver tinsel, and the angel made of spun glass on top. We left a glass of milk and a plate of homemade cookies out for Santa.

On Christmas morning, my brother, sister and I were up very early but had to eat breakfast. Then our parents handed us each a present to open. When I took off the wrapping paper and lifted up the box cover Samantha was lying in white tissue paper. But she was dressed in a purple velvet coat with pink pearl buttons and a matching bonnet with pink ribbons tied in a bow. I stared at her, then my mother gave me another present to open.

Inside there was a gray skirt with a red heart on it, a red knit top, and red head scarf. Beneath that was a pair of tan shorts, a pink checked summer blouse with snaps and a small pocket. At the very bottom of the box was a pair of blue and white flannel pajamas with white cuffs and a matching long robe with white ties. Tears of wonder rolled down my cheeks as my mother told me that a friend of hers in Massachusetts had made all of Samantha’s new clothes but had to have my doll to be sure everything would fit.

She then lifted me and Samantha onto her lap, hugged me and said the hardest part was seeing me cry even though she knew that on Christmas morning there would be surprise and joy.

I kissed my mother’s cheek, then kissed Samantha’s rosy cheek, whispering in her ear that I would never lose her again.

Nancy Vandenburgh

Thanks from community band

On behalf of the Milton Community Band, we are grateful to everyone who attended our annual Holiday Concert and Sing-along, and especially for their generous gifts of canned and packaged foodstuffs, filling four big boxes for the Milton Family Community Center’s Food Shelf.

We are thankful for the dancers of Footworks Studio of Dance, and their director Donna LaRose, for participating and bringing their artistry to the event; to John Lindsay for his reading to the youngsters as well as his technical help; to the Milton Recreation Department and Milton Beverage & Peg’s Grill for sponsoring the event; to the School District and the United Church of Milton for providing rehearsal space; and to our band members and music director Brian Hoover, whom we hope had as much fun as we did.

Finally, we would like to recognize and thank the following Milton businesses for their donations during our fund-raising this year: Ace Hardware, Avalon Pools and Spas, FootWorks Studio of Dance, Frey Family Deli, Hair and Nail Express, McRae Trucking, Milton Beverage & Peg’s Grill, Milton Diner, Milton Rental and Sales, Milton Veterinary, Oliver Seed Company, Premier Tire and Automotive, and Subway. Their donations supported the purchase of new music for the band’s library.

We are humbled by the local support. The operation of a community band can sometimes seem like an uphill climb, with intangible rewards, but then there are times like these when the merchants donate so graciously and the townsfolk not only attend our performance, but affirm it so completely by abundant donations for the food shelf! It makes us grateful, proud, and eager to keep on.

Thank you all. Happy holidays and may the new year bring joy and good fortune to you all.

John Gordon and Bobbie Moser

Milton Community Band

Thank you to our wonderful community

The Milton Family Community Center wishes to thank the following organizations and individuals who helped make this holiday season magical for children and families in Milton and surrounding communities by their participation in our Thanksgiving or adopt a family and holiday assistance programs. The Marine Corps League Toys for Kids and its volunteers, The Salvation Army, Knights of Columbus, United Church of Milton, Cornerstone Church, New Life Church and St. Ann Parish, NG Advantage, Hannaford, Boy Scout Troop 603, Burlington Drug Company, UVM Medical Center, Haydenberry Commons Community, Milton Rescue, Danny Parot, Arnie Parot, William Sawyer, Susan King, Maureen Genzlinger, Kookie Douse, The United Church Missions Team, Milton Police Department and countless community members whose selflessness and generosity made it possible for over 350 families to receive food, clothing and gifts throughout this holiday season.

Way to go, friends and neighbors!

Charlotte Parot

MFCC family services manager

