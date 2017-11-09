Letters to the editor: Week of November 9

Enterprising aesthetics

Imagine someone saying to you, “We decided on moving to Milton after experiencing its lovely, welcoming entrance,” or “We often choose to take our Sunday drives over to Milton to see those beautiful tree-lined streets, its simple town green, and its easily walkable downtown, and to partake of its great shops and restaurants.” On Tuesday, Nov. 14, the voters of Milton have the chance to make those words a reality without raising taxes by supporting the ballot item favoring the use of TIF funds for improvements to the Route 7 corridor from the diner to the dam.

For decades – yes, decades – committees, such as ours, have convened to set about the task of engaging residents in the exploration of design possibilities and costs for making our main thoroughfare an invitational experience, thereby increasing our economic prospects as well as our self-confidence. Members of the public have come out in all kinds of weather to offer input to consultants and public officials and to express their dreams and enthusiasm for a better sense of place. At long last, the voters of Milton have the honor and privilege of ensuring those efforts have not been in vain.

We thank you in advance for getting to the polls for this important local issue. For more information, please join us at the pre-vote meeting on Monday, Nov. 13, 6 p.m. in the Municipal Building Community Room.

Route 7 Aesthetic Improvements Committee

Beautification without a tax increase!

As anyone who has ever pushed a lawn mower, pulled a weed or planted a seed can attest, the outcome is well worth the effort. A clean and attractive yard does wonders for a home’s inhabitants, its neighbors and visitors alike. On November 14, residents of Milton have the opportunity to bring that same pride and joy to the Route 7 corridor, our town’s main entrance, by voting in favor of allocating TIF money toward streetscape enhancements. It’s no secret that visually appealing areas tend to increase productivity, generosity, and overall wellness by decreasing stress and social tension. The shared experience of driving, riding a bike, or walking into town passing lovely trees and attractive lighting along the way will bring hope and inspiration to our inhabitants and visitors, encouraging friendliness, health, and goodwill. So please join us in supporting this major beautification effort! We look forward to the collective boost to our self-esteem now and the years of civic pride bequeathed to future residents.

The Milton Garden Club

Trunk or Treat & Pumpkins in the Park thank you

The Town of Milton Recreation Department would like to thank the attendees (estimated at over 1,000) of the Trunk or Treat & Pumpkins in the Park event that took place on Friday, Oct. 27 at Bombardier Park West. A very special thank you to the businesses, organizations and individuals who made this event possible with donations, support and volunteer time.

Thanks again, and we look forward to next year!

Ben Nappi

Assistant Recreation Coordinator

Milton Recreation Department