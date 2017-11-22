Letters to the editor: Week of November 23

Craft committee says thanks

The Milton Craft Committee Inc. would like to thank the community for making last Saturday, Nov. 11’s 41st Annual Milton Pre-Christmas Craft Show an enormous success. Attendance at the high school was amazing from the moment we opened, with many folks starting their holiday shopping with local handmade crafts. The MFCC Food Shelf had a great day as well, with generous food donations and money raised from the craft raffle and the Kids’ Space. MHS Project Graduation, Girl Scout Troop 30117, MHS Drama Club, Milton Historical Society and Friends of the Milton Public Library also sold tickets and items and raised money and awareness for their organizations. Special thanks to Project Graduation for providing an outstanding food concession – we heard great comments about the food all day! (The Laura B’s Mac ‘n Cheese was amazing! Support our Milton eateries!)

Thank you to Anna Kaigle, Nicole Barone, Cain Pierce and Evan Kaigle for operating the Kids’ Space. There were many happily painted young faces in the crowd, who also got to visit with Santa when he strolled through in the afternoon.

We also appreciate the many wonderful crafters who donated items for the MFCC raffle; to Pam Ballard, Duane Lowell, Dave Ballard and the custodial crew for preparing the venue and taking care of issues on show day; to John Palasik and Security One for keeping traffic flowing smoothly all day; and to Kimberley Arnold for providing musical holiday spirit on her piano.

For over four decades, we and our vendors have appreciated your support of locally-made crafts, and of Milton’s non-profit organizations, at this great community event. Mark your calendar for Nov. 14, 2018: We look forward to the 42nd annual show next year!

Jen & Bill Kaigle

Milton Craft Committee Inc.

