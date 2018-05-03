Vacationing in Friendship, Maine

In 2011, my dad and I sailed on the Friend Ship. It was probably his voyage on Lake Champlain. It was a beautiful day even though the wind was a little light for our tastes. Our fellow travelers didn’t seem to mind, and we all got a history lesson about life on the Lake.

A few years ago, my wife and I had a great offer to house sit in Friendship, Maine. The home of the Friendship sloop is a small town of about 1,200 friendly folks. Lobstering employs almost everyone in one way or another. Even though boat building is no longer the lifeblood of the town, it goes on after a fashion. When we pulled up to the house, towing the homemade e sailboat and a kayak, the neighbor was working on a new lobster boat. Nowadays, lobster boats are built with a fiberglass cabin bolted to a steel hull. A lot of them are built in a lobsterman’s yard.

The town is a lot like a small Vermont town. A grocery store and deli, a bed and breakfast and a white painted church. There is a nice library and a museum. Like any small town, Friendship has small fire department. I dropped in on their weekly meeting. They gave me a patch with a beautiful picture of a sloop. The museum is in the old brick one room school. Not surprisingly, it contains ship models, maps and charts and all sorts of marine artifacts. It also has a beautiful model of Wilber Morse’s boat shop. The friendship Sloop design was built in numerous small boat shops up and down the coast. Many were lobstermen who built one every winter, working it for a season and selling it. Morse developed mass production operation that built one every two or three weeks. So many boats built in Friendship gave the class its name.

There’s always been a connection between Vermont and Maine. We have our beautiful environment, rugged countryside and small towns. We also have our lake and they their ocean. The Friendship Sloop Society lists three boats connecting us as well, Friendship, Baby Blue (Usually moored in front of the Burlington boardwalk), and Eastward in Shelburne. It’s a small but wonderful link.

Greg Burbo

Milton

Support dual enrollment for students at private schools

Students who attend private institutions or other independent schools that are not approved by Vermont should be able to utilize the offer of the dual enrollment program.

The dual enrollment program in Vermont offers high school students who are in their junior or senior year to apply to enroll in up to two college courses at any of the Vermont colleges and universities without having to pay tuition. The law states that students who attend public schools and independent schools that approved by the state can apply for the Dual Enrollment program.

Robin McCormick told American magazine, “Ironically, a public school student can get this voucher and go to a Catholic college with it, but a Catholic high school student can’t take the voucher and go to the University of Vermont with it.” Since St. Michael’s College is included on the list of Vermont college that a student could attend with the dual enrollment program and St. Michael’s is Catholic affiliated then why can’t a student who attends a Catholic school be able to go to a public college or university?

The popular thought on this issue is that they are worried that the money is going directly to the private/religious school or is helping the private/religious school in an indirect way financially. They see this as a problem of church and state. This is where the fact check is incorrect. The money that the government is providing for the dual enrollment program is going directly to the college of choice chosen by the student who was accepted into the program. The money does not touch the private/religious school that the student may be attending. Some might say that the private/religious schools are still benefitting because the student is receiving credits, so they will have to pay less tuition: again another incorrect statement because of being uninformed. All students attending a private/religious school still have to pay full tuition, no matter if they receive credits from a separate institution.

This is discrimination because there is not an equal opportunity for all juniors and seniors in high schools in Vermont. Every student should have the same opportunity to pursue a better future for themselves because the next generation needs to be prepared to change the world.

Katrina Garrow

Milton