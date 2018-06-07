Dog park deserves celebration

It is only the beginning of summer. Today it feels like mid-August with the temperature at almost 90 degrees and the humidity at about 110 percent. Even so, dog owners in Milton are looking forward to the opening of the dog park this fall. I don’t think it is too early to think about a celebration. We need to form a committee and get organized. I am not sure that I’m the one to do it. Organizing my sock drawer can be a challenge for me sometimes. I am more than willing to help, though. We should recruit sponsors, get musicians, arrange K9 demonstrations and maybe build some play structures that the town really ought not to have to pay for. All this takes planning and work, but I’ve seen Milton organize all sorts of celebrations. The dog park has been a long time coming. Those who have made it possible should be thanked in royal fashion. I talked to Charlie, my furperson, and he wholeheartedly supports this idea.

Greg Burbo

Milton

Rescue says thanks

Thank you to all who came out to the Health & Safety Fair/Bike Rodeo on Saturday, May 26! We had a great time, yes even between the raindrops!

Participants learned about bike safety and the importance of proper helmet use through Cpl. Chris Grenier’s “Guard Your Melon” demonstration! “Push hard, Push fast!” Compression-only CPR and Hyperfocus Face Art were also popular activities! From car seat safety with Vermont SeatSafe and child bike IDs to the Stop the Bleed Campaign, a great time was had by all! Thank you to all those that donated popcorn, ice cream and bottled water!

We appreciate all who attended and supported the day. Have a safe and healthy summer!

Milton Rescue Events Committee